Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. Council votes to table request for sheriff's office pay increases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council voted Thursday evening to table a proposal that would allocate $3.8 million in funds to the sheriff's office until the new year. The proposal was approved by the Finance Committee earlier in the day. Sheriff Kristin Graziano says she is...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. high school students take part in law enforcement stress simulation course
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Stress and adrenaline is something our law enforcement officers know well. Thursday, officers taught high schoolers at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center just how difficult it can be to think in those stressful situation. While most students are tested on their ability...
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community
COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
abcnews4.com
Attorney from Summerville gets probation, fine for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to pay a fine by a judge in a Washington, D.C. courtroom on Friday in connection to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. David Charles Johnston's three-year probationary...
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
abcnews4.com
He's coming to town! Deputies to drive Santa around Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why!. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will drive Santa around the county to say hello on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Each morning, deputies will post a...
abcnews4.com
CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
abcnews4.com
'I have a bomb': Suspect in West Ashley bank robbery arrested
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of robbing a bank in West Ashley on Friday is now in custody. Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering bank with intent to steal. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening and given a $150,000 bond. On...
abcnews4.com
DCSO holds first-ever Christmas Festival Sunday at Ashley River Park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office will hold its first-ever Christmas Festival this Sunday at the Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. Free activities include demonstrations by the K9 and Aviation units, a jump castle, Santa...
abcnews4.com
Bond hearing rescheduled for Colleton County man who allegedly burned wife to death
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man who allegedly set his wife on fire has a rescheduled bond hearing for Jan. 5 due to COVID and lawyer scheduling conflicts. In 2019, police reported Craig Lewis murdered his wife by setting her on fire. She suffered severe burns...
abcnews4.com
CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Berkeley Elementary, SCHP says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on SC 6 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on SC 6- in the area of Cooper Store Road and Berkeley Elementary School- around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 18.
abcnews4.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at West Ashley American Legion Post
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Legion Riders of the American Legion Post 179 in West Ashley will hold their Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The ceremony is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizers ask attendees to arrive by 11:30 a.m. The...
abcnews4.com
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
abcnews4.com
Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
Comments / 0