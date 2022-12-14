ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Co. high school students take part in law enforcement stress simulation course

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Stress and adrenaline is something our law enforcement officers know well. Thursday, officers taught high schoolers at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center just how difficult it can be to think in those stressful situation. While most students are tested on their ability...
abcnews4.com

Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community

COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'I have a bomb': Suspect in West Ashley bank robbery arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of robbing a bank in West Ashley on Friday is now in custody. Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering bank with intent to steal. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening and given a $150,000 bond. On...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
CHARLESTON, SC

