ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

TSA launches high-tech baggage handling system at Denver International Airport

By Jaclyn Allen
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNbkt_0jisxhK400

Just before the busiest travel time of the year, TSA is rolling out an upgraded baggage handling system at Denver International Airport that promises to be safer and more efficient.

The $160 million system is the first of its kind in the nation.

Before you start thinking about the disastrous DEN baggage debacle in the 1990s, Denver7 got a sneak peek of the new technology successfully in action, and TSA said the initial launch six weeks ago was "almost flawless."

After passengers check their bags at the ticket counter, the Checked Baggage Inspection System (CBIS) features a complicated network of conveyor belts that sort and track the luggage through the security screening process.

The bags first go through an Explosive Detection System that uses computed tomography to create a 3-D X-ray image of the contents of each checked bag, detecting potential security threats.

If a potential threat is found, the image is sent to a TSA officer for review.

If they determine a bag needs an in-person inspection, it goes to the now-upgraded portion of the Checked Baggage Inspection System: Automated carts, controlled by Bluetooth and Wifi, that move up to 35 miles an hour.

The carts individually divert and transport flagged bags to a bag search room for in-person inspections.

"It's an improvement because it makes the system more efficient," said Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokeswoman, who explained that previously, diverted bags had to be hauled by tug carts to other X-rays. "We want to make sure that every bag makes it onto the flight. We don't want to be the part that slows things down. And these carts that the airport is invested in, help us be as effective and efficient as possible."

In addition to streamlining the process, TSA said the new carts will reduce injuries since TSA officers no longer have to lift or manually move heavy bags.

The new cart system was launched six weeks ago, and TSA Transportation Security Manager Mark Fluekiger said it has delivered as promised.

"I can't stress enough the night and day difference," said Fluekiger, who said the old system was noisy and in the old parking garage. "Everyone had had ear muffs or hearing protection, and you're yelling almost all day. This environment is quiet. It is filtered. It's heated is cooled. It's a much safer and better environment to be working in, and I'm relieved."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Denver’s C and F Light Rail Routes Closed Permanently

The inaugural trip of RTD’s E, F, and R light rail extension leaves Ridge Gate station in May 2019. | KelseyBailey / Shutterstock. “The Regional Transportation District is ending any hope for a return of regular service on the C and F light-rail lines next month after suspending them during the pandemic in early 2020,” reports Jon Murray for the Denver Post in an article that requires an email to access without a subscription.
DENVER, CO
Westword

North Denver Dispensary Operating Drive-Thru Window Without Permission, City Says

A north Denver dispensary is in hot water with the city for operating an unapproved drive-thru window for marijuana sales. The Healing Tree has been operating in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, at 3995 East 50th Avenue, since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. During that time, executive orders from Governor Jared Polis allowed dispensaries to operate to-go and drive-thru windows for marijuana sales in order to limit human contact. That executive order expired in 2021, but that year, both the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the City of Denver adopted rules making drive-thru windows permanent — if the dispensary received local approval.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks

Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy