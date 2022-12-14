ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs puppy mill bill

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Advocates who have for years been pushing for legislation to cut off the puppy mill pipeline in New York finally get to see their dream come true. Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the puppy mill bill making the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores illegal.
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Keuka Candy Emporium

PENN YAN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting the Keuka Candy Emporium in Penn Yan, New York. The Keuka Candy Emporium is a nostalgic, retro candy store, soda shop, coffee bar and ice cream shop, run by owners Stacey and Becky Ingerick.
PENN YAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy