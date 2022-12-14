ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Young Elk Shows Off Dance Moves in Front of Trail Cam

On Friday, Yukon Wildlife Cams featured a clip of a young elk’s very enthusiastic reaction to seeing a trail cam. David Troup has several surveillance cameras set up in Canada’s Yukon Territory, USA Today reports. “In contrast to Monday’s coyote video, this young elk seems to enjoy the spotlight,” Troup wrote on Facebook. “If you’re outgoing and gregarious, learn how to make an entrance like this and you’ll be the life of every party.”
Shrinking Great Salt Lake Reveals Historic Shipwreck

As Utah’s Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, hidden history is being revealed that has been submerged for decades. The remains of a ship that first sailed on the Great Salt Lake 120 years ago are now visible as the water level reaches record lows. The Great Salt Lake is full of history, with dozens of shipwrecks dating back at least 150 years. Some of these wrecks have resurfaced after storms or during low water levels, ABC News reports.
Story of Senior 'Carriage' Horses Rescued After Being Dumped at Auction Is So Moving

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The Gentle Barn, a nonprofit animal sanctuary operating in three different states - California, Tennessee and Missouri - has plans to open a fourth location in New York. This new sanctuary will focus on rescuing retired carriage horses, an idea that came from the followers and then propelled forward after a horse named Ryder's tragic story went viral over the summer.
Unlicensed Group Tour Guide Faces Charges After Hiker Falls to Death

For many hikers, a day on the trails with friends, or even a group of strangers, is far superior to solo hiking. When hiking with a group, however, it’s even more important to be brutally honest with yourself about your limitations. There’s nothing wrong with a challenge. But going too far in the name of keeping up with your companions can result in serious injury – even death.
Famous Los Angeles Mountain Lion Officially Euthanized

P-22, the Los Angeles mountain lion, was euthanized after officials realized the animal had extensive injuries and numerous health problems. On Monday, P-22 was captured by officials from both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service. The animal was brought in for evaluation. According to the CDFW, a series of injuries and health issues were found when the feline underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation, ABC News reports.
Russian Skier Narrowly Escapes Death in Heart-Pounding Avalanche Footage

A Russian skier narrowly escapes death after allegedly going over the edge of a cliff during a heart-pounding avalanche in late November 2022. According to the New York Post, the footage was first posted in late November and shows the lead skier of a group approaching the edge of a snow cliff and stops. This was right before the entire snow bank gave way underneath him. Other skiers in the group shouted and approach the ledge to look for the other skier. But they quickly backed away from the edge to avoid falling as well.
Black Bear Hikes Insane Number of Miles to Return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

How far would you walk to get home? For one bear, they trekked over 1,000 miles to return to their favorite national park. According to reports, six months ago, a female black bear, known as 609, had to be relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At the time, the bear caused massive destruction in the park, stealing people’s food from picnic tables and turning over trash cans.
Hibernating Black Bear Evicted from Crawlspace With Paintball Gun: VIDEO

It’s December, which means black bears (and other bear species) everywhere are nestling in for their long winter’s nap, also known as hibernation. By resting for the majority of the day in a light sleep called torpor, bears can conserve energy and survive even the most brutal winter conditions. To prep for this stretch of time, they gain as much weight as possible, then find a warm, safe place to sleep, preferably in a cave or a hollow tree.
Zion National Park to Require Permits for Famous Hike in 2023

If you had no luck playing the lottery this year, we’ve got another lottery you might have better luck winning. Visitors to Utah’s Zion National Park will have to secure permits if they want to hike the Angel’s Landing trail in 2023. According to new reports, the well-known park has created four “seasonal lotteries” to distribute the permits to hikers.
Rocky Mountain National Park to Enforce Timed Entry Reservation System For Fourth Consecutive Year

Rocky Mountain National Park will once again implement a timed entry permit reservation system during the peak months of 2023. But there will be a few changes this year. The system first debuted in 2020 when quarantine mandates and closed businesses caused people to flock to outdoor spaces. When the pandemic eased, people continued to visit the park in record numbers. The 2021 season even saw an astounding 4.4 million people walk through the Colorado lands.
