A Russian skier narrowly escapes death after allegedly going over the edge of a cliff during a heart-pounding avalanche in late November 2022. According to the New York Post, the footage was first posted in late November and shows the lead skier of a group approaching the edge of a snow cliff and stops. This was right before the entire snow bank gave way underneath him. Other skiers in the group shouted and approach the ledge to look for the other skier. But they quickly backed away from the edge to avoid falling as well.

