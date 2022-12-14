Read full article on original website
WATCH: Young Elk Shows Off Dance Moves in Front of Trail Cam
On Friday, Yukon Wildlife Cams featured a clip of a young elk’s very enthusiastic reaction to seeing a trail cam. David Troup has several surveillance cameras set up in Canada’s Yukon Territory, USA Today reports. “In contrast to Monday’s coyote video, this young elk seems to enjoy the spotlight,” Troup wrote on Facebook. “If you’re outgoing and gregarious, learn how to make an entrance like this and you’ll be the life of every party.”
California Couple Saved in Daring Rescue After Car Plunges Over Cliff
“All we could see was trees, dirt and smoke, and we were hitting trees,” said Cloe Fields, who is lucky to be alive after she and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada, spun off a cliff on a California highway. She and Zelada walked away with only a few minor scratches after a 300-foot plunge down Monkey Canyon in Angeles Forest.
Death of Hiker Following Unlicensed Guide Sparks Controversy Among Hiking Community
Earlier this year, unlicensed hiking guide Jeffrey Johnson led 31 hikers through the Eye of the Needle, a particularly challenging hike in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Somewhere along the way, 46-year-old hiker Brad Thomas lost his footing, falling 15 feet from the trail to his death.
Kayaker Goes Missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rescue Underway
A rescue operation is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a kayaker disappeared underwater. According to reports, the 61-year-old man was kayaking in The Sinks area of the park. The rescue started on Friday, Dec. 16. At around 4:00 p.m. that day, park officials received a call...
Shrinking Great Salt Lake Reveals Historic Shipwreck
As Utah’s Great Salt Lake continues to shrink, hidden history is being revealed that has been submerged for decades. The remains of a ship that first sailed on the Great Salt Lake 120 years ago are now visible as the water level reaches record lows. The Great Salt Lake is full of history, with dozens of shipwrecks dating back at least 150 years. Some of these wrecks have resurfaced after storms or during low water levels, ABC News reports.
Former Fish and Wildlife Officer Believes Bears Are Starting to ‘Hunt’ Humans
A former Canadian Fish and Wildlife officer found terrifying evidence during his tenure that suggests bears are beginning to “hunt” humans. Murray Bates, who worked for the service for 34 years, recently wrote a letter to Mountain View Today that details his experience working with the predators in five different regions of Alberta.
Story of Senior 'Carriage' Horses Rescued After Being Dumped at Auction Is So Moving
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The Gentle Barn, a nonprofit animal sanctuary operating in three different states - California, Tennessee and Missouri - has plans to open a fourth location in New York. This new sanctuary will focus on rescuing retired carriage horses, an idea that came from the followers and then propelled forward after a horse named Ryder's tragic story went viral over the summer.
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
Unlicensed Group Tour Guide Faces Charges After Hiker Falls to Death
For many hikers, a day on the trails with friends, or even a group of strangers, is far superior to solo hiking. When hiking with a group, however, it’s even more important to be brutally honest with yourself about your limitations. There’s nothing wrong with a challenge. But going too far in the name of keeping up with your companions can result in serious injury – even death.
Famous Los Angeles Mountain Lion Officially Euthanized
P-22, the Los Angeles mountain lion, was euthanized after officials realized the animal had extensive injuries and numerous health problems. On Monday, P-22 was captured by officials from both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service. The animal was brought in for evaluation. According to the CDFW, a series of injuries and health issues were found when the feline underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation, ABC News reports.
Russian Skier Narrowly Escapes Death in Heart-Pounding Avalanche Footage
A Russian skier narrowly escapes death after allegedly going over the edge of a cliff during a heart-pounding avalanche in late November 2022. According to the New York Post, the footage was first posted in late November and shows the lead skier of a group approaching the edge of a snow cliff and stops. This was right before the entire snow bank gave way underneath him. Other skiers in the group shouted and approach the ledge to look for the other skier. But they quickly backed away from the edge to avoid falling as well.
Black Bear Hikes Insane Number of Miles to Return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park
How far would you walk to get home? For one bear, they trekked over 1,000 miles to return to their favorite national park. According to reports, six months ago, a female black bear, known as 609, had to be relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At the time, the bear caused massive destruction in the park, stealing people’s food from picnic tables and turning over trash cans.
Hibernating Black Bear Evicted from Crawlspace With Paintball Gun: VIDEO
It’s December, which means black bears (and other bear species) everywhere are nestling in for their long winter’s nap, also known as hibernation. By resting for the majority of the day in a light sleep called torpor, bears can conserve energy and survive even the most brutal winter conditions. To prep for this stretch of time, they gain as much weight as possible, then find a warm, safe place to sleep, preferably in a cave or a hollow tree.
Zion National Park to Require Permits for Famous Hike in 2023
If you had no luck playing the lottery this year, we’ve got another lottery you might have better luck winning. Visitors to Utah’s Zion National Park will have to secure permits if they want to hike the Angel’s Landing trail in 2023. According to new reports, the well-known park has created four “seasonal lotteries” to distribute the permits to hikers.
Bird Rescued in Colorado After Getting Stuck In Pond Too Small for It To Takeoff
An avian visitor to a small body of water in Colorado needed help to get back up in the air. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to rescue the water-faring bird. It turns out the common loon lacked a long enough runway to take back off. According to Out...
Rocky Mountain National Park to Enforce Timed Entry Reservation System For Fourth Consecutive Year
Rocky Mountain National Park will once again implement a timed entry permit reservation system during the peak months of 2023. But there will be a few changes this year. The system first debuted in 2020 when quarantine mandates and closed businesses caused people to flock to outdoor spaces. When the pandemic eased, people continued to visit the park in record numbers. The 2021 season even saw an astounding 4.4 million people walk through the Colorado lands.
Climbers Rush to Save Friend Pinned by Two-Ton Boulder in Pinnacles National Park
Late one morning, three avid climbers embarked on an adventure in Pinnacles National Park southeast of San Francisco. What was meant to be an exciting day of new routes and skills quickly turned into a nightmare situation when a boulder tumbled directly on top of the then-62-year-old Lars Johnson. Accompanying...
Mind-Boggling Ice Formation Leaves Rock Suspended Midair at Acadia National Park
A strange ice formation at Acadia National Park left a rock seemingly hovering in thin air, leaving folks scratching their heads. Ice left the rocks in a bizarre, mushroom-like pose, and one reporter wanted to get to the bottom of the natural phenomenon. Aislinn Sarnacki, a writer for the Bangor Daily News, did a deep dive into various types of nature-made ice sculptures.
