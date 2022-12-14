ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Grandmother gets help before Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five people shot in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Arts Youth Initiative finds new home after losing former location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news from the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative: they have a new location to keep the music going. Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 in November they needed $16,000 to stay at their original location. But on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, the group announced they have a new home at an “unbelievable rent rate.” Now they say they only need $500 for a deposit to get the keys and move in.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

