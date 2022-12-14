MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news from the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative: they have a new location to keep the music going. Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 in November they needed $16,000 to stay at their original location. But on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, the group announced they have a new home at an “unbelievable rent rate.” Now they say they only need $500 for a deposit to get the keys and move in.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO