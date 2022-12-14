Read full article on original website
Class to teach local children with parents in jail how to braid hair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Office of Re-Entry and the Institute of Beauty is hosting a class Saturday morning for children with parents in jail how to braid hair. The class starts 10 a.m. at the Office of Re-Entry, located at 1362 Mississippi Blvd., in South Memphis. Organized...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild’s family frustrated about lengthy death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was murdered in Houston, a suspect is in custody. According to Houston Police, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by SWAT Wednesday and charged with the murder. The family of the rapper, whose real name was LePreston Porter, is now...
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
Grandmother gets help before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning. “They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
Family 'devastated' following Whitehaven golf course attack | SCLC joins NAACP in calling for higher charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What began as a normal day on a Whitehaven golf course, quickly turned into a long-term stay at Regional One. Bystanders at The Links at Whitehaven said Mark Coleman, who is a community activist and lifelong Memphian, was golfing on Dec. 3 when his ball landed near another group.
Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
Five people shot in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five victims were taken to Regional One Health after being shot on Friday. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. According to reports, two males and two females were transported to ROH critical. A female was taken to ROH in a privately […]
Memphis Arts Youth Initiative finds new home after losing former location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news from the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative: they have a new location to keep the music going. Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 in November they needed $16,000 to stay at their original location. But on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, the group announced they have a new home at an “unbelievable rent rate.” Now they say they only need $500 for a deposit to get the keys and move in.
Here are some Christmas toy giveaways in the Memphis area this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday morning sent one woman to the hospital, police said. Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Summerlane just after 10 a.m. The woman arrived by private vehicle at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue, and was transferred to Regional One in critical […]
Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
8-year-old Santa gears up for free Christmas giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. One of those people is 8-year-old Carl Grandberry who has a heart of giving. This year, with the help of his mom, Carl...
Warming center opening with low temperatures across the Mid-South
Memphis, Tenn. — A warming center will be open due to cold temperatures. The building will open at 10 P.M. today and will run until 8 AM Sunday. At 9:30 PM, those needing a ride to the warming center via MATA may contact Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Former Shelby County foster mom shares experience as need for foster families increases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former foster mom is sharing her experience as the need for foster families increases. FOX13 previously reported on a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that detailed issues with the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Problems mentioned in the scathing reported...
Faith community assists in helping children with essential needs after DCS scathing audit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Faith-based communities in Memphis are being urged to become part of the solution after a scathing audit revealed the Department of Children’s Services has reached a crisis level, failing to investigate health and safety concerns among others. The Cathedral of Faith Church has been collaborating...
Sports, Graceland, education in the Mid-South all make appearances in Beacon Center's 2022 'Pork Report'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Pork Report from the Beacon Center, which looks at what it calls wasteful government spending in Tennessee, is now out, and the Mid-South plays prominently in several areas. Pork of the Year - 'Stadium Madness'. The Pork of the Year went to what the...
