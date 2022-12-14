Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
95.3 MNC
High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher
Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
Social security checks set to increase — largest adjustment in 40 years for senior Americans
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the...
abc57.com
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
95.3 MNC
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces. Much of the rest of...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
WNDU
Local Farmer’s Markets are perfect spots for last minute holiday gift shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - River Valley Farmer’s Market off of Colfax, and South Bend Farmer’s Market off of Mishawaka Avenue are two Farmer’s Market’s in South Bend both great options for last minute holiday shopping. Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3...
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
abc57.com
Contract awarded to build new South Shore Line station at South Bend airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - DLZ Indiana, LLC, was awarded an engineering services contract to move forward with a project to build a new South Shore Line train station at the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Airport Realignment project is expected to provide a safer and more efficient route...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
WNDU
South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Michigan City Bank Robbery
(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest was made soon after a bank in Michigan City was robbed Thursday afternoon. Ryan James, 43, of New Buffalo is suspected in the hold-up at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin Street. According to Michigan City Police, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount...
abc57.com
Few snow showers today before lake effect begins tonight
Scattered snow showers are possible on Friday, especially by the afternoon hours. The impact will be pretty minimal for most of Michiana, however. Once this minor round of snow passes, the lake-effect snow machine turns on, mainly for Berrien County this weekend. Some portions of Berrien County could see more than six inches of snow by the time Sunday rolls around. Closer to South Bend, the amounts look to be around an inch. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 20s and skies will be cloudy with a few snow showers possible this weekend. Models continue to zero in on the middle/end of next week for our next chance of substantial snow (system + lake effect), but it's still too early to pin down exact totals.
abc57.com
The weekend finishes quietly, but snow and wind are on the way
The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.
hometownnewsnow.com
Help Sought with Person of Interest
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a female for an ongoing investigation. More specifics about the case and why she might be involved were not given but anyone recognizing this person is asked to contact the department. The department can be...
