Scattered snow showers are possible on Friday, especially by the afternoon hours. The impact will be pretty minimal for most of Michiana, however. Once this minor round of snow passes, the lake-effect snow machine turns on, mainly for Berrien County this weekend. Some portions of Berrien County could see more than six inches of snow by the time Sunday rolls around. Closer to South Bend, the amounts look to be around an inch. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 20s and skies will be cloudy with a few snow showers possible this weekend. Models continue to zero in on the middle/end of next week for our next chance of substantial snow (system + lake effect), but it's still too early to pin down exact totals.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO