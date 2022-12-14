Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Cook comments on key Mizzou assistant Bush Hamdan leaving for Boise State OC job
Bush Hamdan is out at Mizzou after he departed for Boise State to become the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator. With the move, he replaced Tim Plough, who was fired as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator 4 games into the 2022 season. Toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
KTVB
'An underdog': Gabe Hunter's rise from walk-on to Boise State playmaker
BOISE, Idaho — A handful of Boise State players are excited to play in their home state of Texas Saturday in the Frisco Bowl, including redshirt-sophomore EDGE Gabe Hunter. For the first time, Hunter's dad will be in Frisco to watch him play college football. Considering the road it took to get here, the matchup with North Texas is going to mean even more for Hunter.
mwcconnection.com
Boise State Routs New Orleans 91-50, Host Oakland Sunday Afternoon
UNO - 31.7%. The key storyline coming to the game was that guard Marcus Shaver Jr. would be resting, allowing Jace Whiting to enter the starting five. Whiting made sure the crowd knew his name when he buried his opening three to open the game. After a response three by Privateer Jordan Johnson, the Broncos retook the lead and would never let the lead slip again.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
KTVB
Taylen Green's father on son's impressive Boise State season
Quinten Green joins the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show to reflect on Taylen Green's year as Boise State's quarterback. Quinten and his wife are North Texas graduates.
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Post Register
Boise State breaks winter graduation record
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming
It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl squads pack over 42,000 meals for those in need
BOISE, Idaho — Before competing against one another on the gridiron in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the San Jose State and Eastern Michigan football teams came together to help those in need in the Treasure Valley. After arriving in Boise Friday, the Spartans and Eagles visited Bishop Kelly...
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Man Wins 'Survivor' Season 43, Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, ID - A 52-year-old Idaho man has been crowned the winner of 'Survivor' Season 43 after not having a single vote cast against him all season. Mike "Gabler" Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, took home the $1 million prize on a nearly unanimous vote in the show's season finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise
I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
atomic-ranch.com
Shiny and Bright MCM Holiday Home in Idaho
Unique original features and a mix of vintage and new décor make this 1958 MCM home in Idaho sparkle for the holidays—and beyond. It’s a wonderful life in this 1958 home, situated in the Randolph-Robertson subdivision of Boise, Idaho. The neighborhood was created during the post-World War...
WOWK
Idaho students’ unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Comments / 0