Boise, ID

KTVB

'An underdog': Gabe Hunter's rise from walk-on to Boise State playmaker

BOISE, Idaho — A handful of Boise State players are excited to play in their home state of Texas Saturday in the Frisco Bowl, including redshirt-sophomore EDGE Gabe Hunter. For the first time, Hunter's dad will be in Frisco to watch him play college football. Considering the road it took to get here, the matchup with North Texas is going to mean even more for Hunter.
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Boise State Routs New Orleans 91-50, Host Oakland Sunday Afternoon

UNO - 31.7%. The key storyline coming to the game was that guard Marcus Shaver Jr. would be resting, allowing Jace Whiting to enter the starting five. Whiting made sure the crowd knew his name when he buried his opening three to open the game. After a response three by Privateer Jordan Johnson, the Broncos retook the lead and would never let the lead slip again.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
Wake Up Wyoming

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
Post Register

Boise State breaks winter graduation record

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming

It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money

*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
NAMPA, ID
atomic-ranch.com

Shiny and Bright MCM Holiday Home in Idaho

Unique original features and a mix of vintage and new décor make this 1958 MCM home in Idaho sparkle for the holidays—and beyond. It’s a wonderful life in this 1958 home, situated in the Randolph-Robertson subdivision of Boise, Idaho. The neighborhood was created during the post-World War...
BOISE, ID
WOWK

Idaho students’ unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE

