kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
KYTV
Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
Nearly every Missouri marijuana facility applied for new license
Missouri marijuana: The state says 318 of the 322 dispensaries and other facilities involved in selling marijuana have applied for comprehensive licenses.
Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?
An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘Christmas in...
Mo. Republican pushes for constitutional same-sex marriage change
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
kttn.com
Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism
(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
kmmo.com
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.65 billion received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
fourstateshomepage.com
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
