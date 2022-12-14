ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kwos.com

Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?

Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Chicago

2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Should Mystery Loaf Be Banned In Missouri Prisons?

An interesting story broke this afternoon, December 13, on whether or not Missouri prisons should stop the practice of using a mystery bread, as Missouri Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann called it, because in the words of Missouri House member Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis), "It's gross." This is according to reports from The St. Louis Post Dispatch (paywalled) and Local Today News.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘Christmas in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism

(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.65 billion received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.65 billion between April 2020 and October 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE

