Denton County, TX

dallasexaminer.com

S.M. Wright Foundation host 24th annual Christmas in the Park distributing toys, groceries, coats and beds to families and seniors

Over 18 semi-trucks head this week to the Fair Park Automobile Building filled with thousands of toys, bicycles, groceries, coats and beds for the 24th Annual Christmas in the Park hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. The Wright Family started the community outreach event over 24 years ago helping approximately 200 people.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Seasons of Changes hosts 11th annual toy giveaway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas nonprofit is making sure thousands of children across the metroplex have presents under the tree this Christmas. Seasons of Change, Inc. is hosting its fourth giveaway event in Arlington on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m."This is our 11th annual CollaboGANZA," said Seasons of Change executive director Tavian Harris. "It's collaboration and extravaganza put together." The organization has provided free Christmas gifts, along with clothing and other household items, to about 12,000 families this week. They expect more than 4,000 at Saturday's pickup. "It's wonderful," said Claudia, an Arlington mom of two who came to...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week.  Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
lonestarsentinel.org

Mission Arlington’s Christmas Store offers hope for struggling families

ARLINGTON, Texas – A local non-profit aspires to bring hope by providing thousands of parents the ability to shop for gifts this holiday season. Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said Mission Arlington has helped meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community since 1986. As they spent time with the people, they recognized the needs and helped meet them. One such need was for struggling families to be able to provide gifts for their children at Christmas.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volunteers Help Remove Debris Weeks After Westworth Village Home Explosion

About two dozen volunteers spent part of their weekend helping a neighbor with a major cleanup after a devastating house explosion. Kevin Pluskey from North Richland Hills responded after seeing a church bulletin asking for volunteers earlier this week, so he found himself in Westworth Village in front of debris that used to be a home.
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, TX
WFAA

Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says

Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores

(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
SHERMAN, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection

Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
FORT WORTH, TX

