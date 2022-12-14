Read full article on original website
dallasexaminer.com
S.M. Wright Foundation host 24th annual Christmas in the Park distributing toys, groceries, coats and beds to families and seniors
Over 18 semi-trucks head this week to the Fair Park Automobile Building filled with thousands of toys, bicycles, groceries, coats and beds for the 24th Annual Christmas in the Park hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. The Wright Family started the community outreach event over 24 years ago helping approximately 200 people.
Seasons of Changes hosts 11th annual toy giveaway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas nonprofit is making sure thousands of children across the metroplex have presents under the tree this Christmas. Seasons of Change, Inc. is hosting its fourth giveaway event in Arlington on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m."This is our 11th annual CollaboGANZA," said Seasons of Change executive director Tavian Harris. "It's collaboration and extravaganza put together." The organization has provided free Christmas gifts, along with clothing and other household items, to about 12,000 families this week. They expect more than 4,000 at Saturday's pickup. "It's wonderful," said Claudia, an Arlington mom of two who came to...
North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week. Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
lonestarsentinel.org
Mission Arlington’s Christmas Store offers hope for struggling families
ARLINGTON, Texas – A local non-profit aspires to bring hope by providing thousands of parents the ability to shop for gifts this holiday season. Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said Mission Arlington has helped meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community since 1986. As they spent time with the people, they recognized the needs and helped meet them. One such need was for struggling families to be able to provide gifts for their children at Christmas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Help Remove Debris Weeks After Westworth Village Home Explosion
About two dozen volunteers spent part of their weekend helping a neighbor with a major cleanup after a devastating house explosion. Kevin Pluskey from North Richland Hills responded after seeing a church bulletin asking for volunteers earlier this week, so he found himself in Westworth Village in front of debris that used to be a home.
Lewisville animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 East Valley Ridge Blvd., is partnering with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to hold the “Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event” this weekend. During this event, all adoption fees for all animals in the shelter will be waived,...
fox4news.com
Those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery remembered on Wreaths Across America Day
DALLAS - Saturday marked Wreaths Across America Day, where volunteers laid wreaths at the tombstones of the men and women who fought for our country. That work was done at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where more than 50,000 wreaths were laid in honor of those who lost their lives. "Think...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
inforney.com
Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says
Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
dmagazine.com
After a Year, North Texas’ Rehousing Program Is Making an Argument for Housing the Homeless
A new article in The Atlantic says research shows that the simplest answer to homelessness is a home. Obviously, the longer answer has more nuance. There are many reasons why someone may remain homeless, but the article reminded me of (and even mentions) the premise some researchers use: musical chairs.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Police share three tips for staying safe while driving this holiday season
DALLAS — AAA says around 8.3 million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year. With so many people hitting the road, how can you stay safe?. We asked the Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments for tips. Tip No. 1: Lay off the horn!. When the roads...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
