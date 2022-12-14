Read full article on original website
Taller than the Campanile: Downtown project grows to 317 feet
Sather Tower has stood for more than a century as the tallest structure in Berkeley — but its days with that distinction could be numbered. Developers submitted a revised proposal this week for a bigger and taller planned apartment complex at the corner of Shattuck and University avenues, which would rise to a total height of 317 feet. That beats out UC Berkeley’s iconic Campanile by 10 feet, though the bell tower would still reign supreme in the Berkeley skyline given its higher elevation.
‘Spare the Air’ alert issued in Berkeley for Monday
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is warning of high pollution and hazy skies Monday, issuing its 11th “Spare the Air” alert of the year. Smoke from fireplaces and wood stoves, combined with stagnant days, are forecast to cause fine particle pollution, also known as PM 2.5, to build up across the Bay Area, including in Berkeley, said Aaron Richardson, spokesperson for BAAQMD. (Per the name, PM 2.5 particles generally have a diameter of around 2.5 micrometers, or the width of a single strand of hair, and can easily be inhaled.)
Book-focused East Bay brewery closes for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
New superintendent unveils her plan to improve Berkeley schools
Five months after taking the reins as superintendent of Berkeley’s schools, Enikia Ford Morthel has unveiled a new governance plan for Berkeley Unified intended to improve the district’s capacity to implement its goals of providing high-quality instruction, timely academic interventions and safe and inclusive climates. “We don’t need...
Student employees reach deal to end UC strike
Two unions representing 36,000 academic workers reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California on Friday, signaling a potential end to the largest academic strike in U.S. history. The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by the two unions, would increase salaries and improve child care and...
Tony Award-winning ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’ extended at the Ashby Stage
Shotgun Players has extended performances of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 into early February. The New York Times proclaimed it to be, “Both the most innovative and the best new musical to open on Broadway since Hamilton!” This musical extravaganza, nominated for 12 Tony Awards and a recipient of two, came to the West Coast — Berkeley, to be specific — after an acclaimed run on Broadway.
Remembering Yakov Harari, Holocaust survivor with a miraculous story
This obituary was adapted with permission from a eulogy given on Dec. 7 by Rabbi Yonatan Cohen for Yakov Harari at Congregation Beth Israel in Berkeley. Yakov Harari was born on June 20, 1932, in Ludmir, Poland, a town of 25,000 Jews. Of that Jewish population, only 70 Jews survived. Of the 70 survivors, only two families survived intact. The Bergers, who later on became the Hararis, a family of a father, a mother, and two sons, were one of those two surviving families.
