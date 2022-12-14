The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is warning of high pollution and hazy skies Monday, issuing its 11th “Spare the Air” alert of the year. Smoke from fireplaces and wood stoves, combined with stagnant days, are forecast to cause fine particle pollution, also known as PM 2.5, to build up across the Bay Area, including in Berkeley, said Aaron Richardson, spokesperson for BAAQMD. (Per the name, PM 2.5 particles generally have a diameter of around 2.5 micrometers, or the width of a single strand of hair, and can easily be inhaled.)

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO