Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson ready to show ‘what we do at Alabama’
The nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Malik Benson wants to put his own stamp on Alabama football. Benson is considered the top JUCO prospect, according to multiple recruiting outlets, and he is currently verbally committed to Alabama. He is set to sign with the Crimson Tide Wednesday and enroll at UA in January.
The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama starting offensive lineman transfers to ACC
Former Alabama offensive lineman, Javion Cohen announced he will transfer to Miami Sunday. Cohen is a product of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, and he is a former four-star recruit. The Alabama native started in 10 games for Alabama last season, and he was named second team All-SEC...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early
Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
wvtm13.com
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
tdalabamamag.com
NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
Rewinding Alabama’s 100-90 loss to Gonzaga in Birmingham
Welcome to Birmingham for a marquee non-conference college basketball game. It’s No. 4 Alabama meeting No. 15 Gonzaga at the BJCC. The Crimson Tide enters with a 9-1 record with a pair of wins over teams ranked No. 1 at the time. A year ago, Alabama took down No....
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama basketball team dropped its second game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, losing to No. 15 Gonzaga in the second-annual C.M. Newton Classic. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters at Legacy Arena. Below is a full transcript of everything...
tdalabamamag.com
Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama
Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
tdalabamamag.com
Lane Kiffin hilariously spots Nick Saban’s plane on a recruiting trip
Nick Saban’s push to reset the culture and win his seventh national championship at the University of Alabama starts by finishing the 2023 recruiting class strong. He looks to lock up another top-ranked signing class, and one of his former assistants knows it. Lane Kiffin, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has announced the passing of men’s basketball student athlete Colin Glover. According to the Trussville Police Department, police and Trussville fire were called to a house on Highland Trace where they found Glover unresponsive. He was sent to the hospital were they pronounced...
wbrc.com
UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20
NASSAU, Bahamas (WBRC) - UAB finished the 2021 season with a win in the Bahamas Bowl in their final game before the Trent Dilfer era begins, defeating Miami (OH), 24-20, in Nassau. After the Redhawks took the opening kickoff into UAB territory, the Blazers defense forced Miami into a 4th-and-2...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl
The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pickens County High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0