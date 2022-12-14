ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The legacy and impact the CM Newton Classic has on Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga. “It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said. Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the […]
Former Alabama starting offensive lineman transfers to ACC

Former Alabama offensive lineman, Javion Cohen announced he will transfer to Miami Sunday. Cohen is a product of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, and he is a former four-star recruit. The Alabama native started in 10 games for Alabama last season, and he was named second team All-SEC...
Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early

Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama

Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
Lane Kiffin hilariously spots Nick Saban’s plane on a recruiting trip

Nick Saban’s push to reset the culture and win his seventh national championship at the University of Alabama starts by finishing the 2023 recruiting class strong. He looks to lock up another top-ranked signing class, and one of his former assistants knows it. Lane Kiffin, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator...
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has announced the passing of men’s basketball student athlete Colin Glover. According to the Trussville Police Department, police and Trussville fire were called to a house on Highland Trace where they found Glover unresponsive. He was sent to the hospital were they pronounced...
UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20

NASSAU, Bahamas (WBRC) - UAB finished the 2021 season with a win in the Bahamas Bowl in their final game before the Trent Dilfer era begins, defeating Miami (OH), 24-20, in Nassau. After the Redhawks took the opening kickoff into UAB territory, the Blazers defense forced Miami into a 4th-and-2...
Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl

The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’ in danger of closing, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Aliceville, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pickens County High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
