ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Nashville middle school hosts 'drip drive'

Community honors fallen Maury County Deputy Brad Miller. More than 40 pedestrians killed in Nashville this year. Nashville clinic has 43% of patients diagnosed with …. The CDC will update its flu map Friday. Tennessee has remained as one of the hardest-hit states for weeks. Multiple guns stolen from cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Vanderbilt is Recruiting More into Memory and Aging Project

In 2012, a longitudinal study called the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project (VMAP) was established. The goal of the study is to investigate the correlation between cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health and brain function, especially as it relates to the development of Alzheimer’s disease in hopes of creating prevention and more advanced treatment. With additional funding received in 2020 from the National Institutes of Health, the university is recruiting new participants to the study.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Last Minute Toy Store is a Christmas Tradition in Nashville. The store provides gifts for over 5,000 children each year who otherwise wouldn’t have presents under the tree. The store, hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, is now open. This year’s store, 5117...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy