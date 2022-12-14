Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior shows why Tennessee fans should feel confident that Joe Milton has improved
The worst moment of the Tennessee Vols‘ season came late in the blowout loss against South Carolina when QB Hendon Hooker tore his ACL. Losing to the Gamecocks essentially eliminated the Vols from the College Football Playoff. But worse than that was Hooker’s injury. Hooker was one of...
WKRN
Nashville middle school hosts 'drip drive'
Community honors fallen Maury County Deputy Brad Miller. More than 40 pedestrians killed in Nashville this year. Nashville clinic has 43% of patients diagnosed with …. The CDC will update its flu map Friday. Tennessee has remained as one of the hardest-hit states for weeks. Multiple guns stolen from cars.
New Cajun Steamer to open in Hendersonville
Initially founded by cofounder Jeff Thompson, Cajun Steamer started as a food stand selling crawfish from the back of a trailer in the 1900s in Louisiana.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
Jelly Roll Donates Every Penny From Sold-Out Show At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena To Same Juvenile Center He Was Incarcerated In
Jelly Roll is certainly in the giving spirit this holiday season. Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently had a sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone arena, which is by far the cities biggest arena. And not only was the room full of adoring fans, and the show included...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Batman Building: 9 facts about Nashville’s iconic structure
When you picture the Nashville skyline it’s hard not to think of one building in particular. The AT&T Building—also known as the Batman Building—has been a staple of Music City for nearly 30 years.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek freshman point guard steals Player of the Week with high scores
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek point guard Kameron Bowers produced at a high level during the week of Dec. 5th, earning him Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors. Bowers had a key role in the Coyotes’ production during the team’s three games from last week. He...
Vanderbilt is Recruiting More into Memory and Aging Project
In 2012, a longitudinal study called the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project (VMAP) was established. The goal of the study is to investigate the correlation between cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health and brain function, especially as it relates to the development of Alzheimer’s disease in hopes of creating prevention and more advanced treatment. With additional funding received in 2020 from the National Institutes of Health, the university is recruiting new participants to the study.
WSMV
Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience. “We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
wcyb.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
tmpresale.com
New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guys musical in Nashville, TN Apr 16th, 2023 – presale code
The presale code for another New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy presale is available Everyone with this presale info will have the opportunity to buy great musical tickets earlier than their public sale. You don’t want to miss New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy’s...
WSMV
Last Minute Toy Store now open in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Last Minute Toy Store is a Christmas Tradition in Nashville. The store provides gifts for over 5,000 children each year who otherwise wouldn’t have presents under the tree. The store, hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, is now open. This year’s store, 5117...
Edley’s Bar-B-Que opening a new Franklin location next year
This is expected to be Edley's largest location.
WSMV
Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
WKRN
South Nashville family gives warning after finding squatter in their home
A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South...
Comments / 1