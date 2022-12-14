In 2012, a longitudinal study called the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project (VMAP) was established. The goal of the study is to investigate the correlation between cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health and brain function, especially as it relates to the development of Alzheimer’s disease in hopes of creating prevention and more advanced treatment. With additional funding received in 2020 from the National Institutes of Health, the university is recruiting new participants to the study.

