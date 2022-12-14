ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Big Saturday for UofL: Volleyball championship, Bowl game and basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville fans, you're in for a busy Saturday. Back-to-back-to-back sports all day long. There's a football bowl game, men's basketball game, and the volleyball team is going for a national title. Here's what you need to know about each game. Football team revives rivalry with Cincinnati...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Longhorns beat the Cardinals in three sets Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Texas volleyball team was too much for the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night in Omaha. The No. 1 overall seed Longhorns beat UofL in three sets in their NCAA National Championship Game matchup. Texas won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-14...
AUSTIN, TX
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

6 rescued in E. Main Street 2 alarm warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-alarm fire Saturday night involved a search and rescue of half a dozen people. Crews responded to a report of fire just before 8 p.m. on East Main Street and the corner of South Clay Street. The Louisville Fire Department says when they arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

