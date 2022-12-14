Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Louisville begins massive project to renovate, expand Louisville Free Public Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is beginning a massive project to renovate and expand the main public library. With a few swings of a sledgehammer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the start of construction at the York Street Branch. The city is investing $8 million from the federal government. It...
WLKY.com
Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
WLKY.com
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
WLKY.com
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
WLKY.com
Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
WLKY.com
Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
WLKY.com
Louisville's domestic violence-related deaths for 2022 now more than previous two years combined
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of domestic violence-related homicides in 2022 in Louisville now totals more than the previous two years combined. And with the holidays upon us, victim advocates fear the number could rise before the end of the year. "You oftentimes have some relationships that already have...
WLKY.com
Cardinals look to make history against Texas in National Championship volleyball match
OMAHA, Neb. — The Louisville Cardinals volleyball team is in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend appearing in their first National Championship match. They face off against the Texas Longhorns Saturday night at 8 p.m. The Cards have already made history with their trip to the championship in general, but a...
WLKY.com
Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
WLKY.com
One day of tickets left for 'A Wizard's Christmas' at Louisville Palace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can enter a magical, wizarding world without even leaving Louisville. "A Wizard’s Christmas" dinner show and marketplace is taking place at the Louisville Palace. The Harry Potter-inspired event is happening over the next several days but most tickets are sold out. There are only...
WLKY.com
Big Saturday for UofL: Volleyball championship, Bowl game and basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville fans, you're in for a busy Saturday. Back-to-back-to-back sports all day long. There's a football bowl game, men's basketball game, and the volleyball team is going for a national title. Here's what you need to know about each game. Football team revives rivalry with Cincinnati...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found dead in Chickasaw Park was shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police now say the investigation of a man found dead in Chickasaw Park has been classified a homicide. Police have also not been able to determine the age of the victim. There are currently no suspects. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 4...
WLKY.com
The Longhorns beat the Cardinals in three sets Saturday night
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Texas volleyball team was too much for the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night in Omaha. The No. 1 overall seed Longhorns beat UofL in three sets in their NCAA National Championship Game matchup. Texas won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-14...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball beats Pitt in 5 sets, heads to NCAA Championship for first time ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's volleyball team is headed to the 2022 NCAA Championship for the first time in team history. The Cards walked away winners following an intense Final Four matchup against the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The teams went into five sets,...
WLKY.com
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
WLKY.com
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WLKY.com
6 rescued in E. Main Street 2 alarm warehouse fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-alarm fire Saturday night involved a search and rescue of half a dozen people. Crews responded to a report of fire just before 8 p.m. on East Main Street and the corner of South Clay Street. The Louisville Fire Department says when they arrived on...
