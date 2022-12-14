Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Partner With Rolling Thunder For Veterans’ Christmas
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools teamed up with Martin Chapter Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for Veterans this year. Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.
radionwtn.com
Wesley ‘T’ Hill
Mr. Wesley “T” Hill, 73, of Union City, died Friday at The Arbor at the Etheridge House. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow...
radionwtn.com
Reba Minyard
Mrs. Reba Minyard, 81, of Union City, passed away Thursday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. There will be no services held at this time. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
4th Class Of West Tennessee Teachers Graduated From WestTeach
MARTIN, Tenn. – Alyssa Bynum and Bob Sparks live in different West Tennessee communities, but they share some things in common. Both are successful teachers, both are dedicated educators, and both are now WestTeach graduates. They were members of the fourth WestTeach class that graduated Dec. 13 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
radionwtn.com
Lois Lewis
Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Kiwanis Gives 175 Coats To All Mayfield Preschoolers
Mayfield, Ky.–The Kiwanis Club of Mayfield gave away 175 coats to every Preschooler in the Mayfield School District Thursday. There were two gift sessions with one beginning at 8:15 AM and the other at noon. The Mayfield High School Key Club also gave the children gifts and Santa Claus and his Elves were on hand, too. The Kiwanis Club is thankful for our corporate sponsors McDonalds and Walmart for helping make this possible. (Mayfield Kiwanis photo).
radionwtn.com
Santa Lends A Hand To Stewart County Schools
Dover, Tenn.–Students–and parents–got a treat this morning when Santa Claus himself was directing traffic in front of the Stewart County High School. Ascenith Luker took this photo of Jolly Ole’ Nick and said kids were so excited, some had rolled their windows down and were waving at Santa.
radionwtn.com
Wheatley Is TVA Rural Leadership Institute Grad
Jennifer Wheatley, Benton County’s Economic Development Director, has completed the TVA Rural Leadership Institute. This leadership program is designed to help economic development partners in the TVA region connect their organization’s strategy and day-to-day work with the economic development goals of the community. Led by TVAED staff and economic development experts, the Institute is designed to teach participants how to effectively lead their organizations and work with partner organizations, businesses, elected officials and citizens.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Holiday Boat Parade Set For Sunday
Buchanan, Tenn.–With weather reports calling for frigid temperatures next week, the planned lighted holiday boat parade at Paris Landing State Park Marina has been changed to this weekend. Paris Landing State Park Ranger Gina Lowry said, “We had to change the parade to this Sunday. It’s going to be...
radionwtn.com
All Aboard For The Polar Express
Paris, Tenn.–The Polar Express lived up to its name Friday night, with Polar cold arriving in time for the Polar Express Night at the W.G. Rhea Library. But the cold wasn’t enough to keep a large crowd of kids and adults who enjoyed the evening, which included train rides, writing and mailing letters to Santa, watching movies, decorating (and eating) cookies, working on craft projects and, of course, visiting with Santa. The Polar Express returned to the library after a couple years off, with the special city of Huntingdon train back again. The evening was provided to everyone for free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
