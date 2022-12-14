Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
hellogeorgetown.com
Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX
Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?
It's all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. Buscar. So what gives?
PLANetizen
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public
The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls
A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
Nothing Screams ‘Texas’ Like a Whataburger and H-E-B Combo
This is as Texas as it gets. Honestly, I’m shocked that this is the first I’ve learned of the combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas. Especially seeing as it has been around for almost six years now, according to Chron. The store opened in late January 2017.
Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound in south Austin
Some lanes are affected on Interstate 35 northbound in south Austin after a semi-truck overturned Friday morning.
College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win
The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Returning to Texas to Finish Career, Martin Says UW 'Exceeded My Wishes by Miles'
Jeremiah Martin began his college football career in Texas and he'll finish up there. Heading into the Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 29 in San Antonio, the University of Washington edge rusher will return to the Lone Star state where he spent three seasons at Texas A&M before joining the Huskies for the past two.
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Comments / 0