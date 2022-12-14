ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hellogeorgetown.com

Family Barn Coming to Georgetown, TX

Family Barn is coming soon to Georgetown, TX. Owned and operated by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, Family Barn is a coffee shop and playground the whole family can enjoy. Parents, grandparents, and friends can relax and have a coffee while the little ones are having fun on the playground. “Our...
GEORGETOWN, TX
PLANetizen

Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public

The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls

A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win

The Texas Longhorns just won the NCAA Volleyball Championship in impressive fashion. The top-seeded Longhorns finished the tournament with a sweep of fellow one-seed Louisville. UT hit them with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 defeat to clinch their third NCAA volleyball championship in program history. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball account tweeted in celebration. They said, “TEXAS Read more... The post College sports world reacts to impressive Texas volleyball title win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX

