210-Unit Development Planned for Del Rey
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue. La Terra Development has applied for entitlements for its planned development at 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue in the Del Rey neighborhood as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The application for the entitlements was presented by an organization that is affiliated...
Homelessness Is Linked to Increased Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows
In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice that seen in the general population. The homelessness population of Los Angeles who contract COVID are 2.35 times more likely to die than someone in the general population, according to a new study by UCLA, USC, and Los Angeles County.
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX
Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000. A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced last week to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash.
