Waukesha officer-involved shooting: Woman dead, officer shot and injured

A woman is dead and an officer is injured after a police-involved shooting in Waukesha near Oakdale and Wisteria on Wednesday.

Police responded to a home to perform a welfare check around 3:35 p.m. on the city's south side.

Officers met with the landlord who requested the police after his tenant was "displaying erratic behavior."

While officers were checking the house with the landlord, the woman was found in the basement. The woman then fired a gun at the officers, striking one Waukesha police officer. The victim officer then fired back at the woman.

The Waukesha Police Department Deployable Technology Unit responded to the scene with unmanned aerial vehicles to find the woman in the basement. Officers then entered the home and found the woman dead in the basement. A firearm was also recovered.

According to the police, two male victim officers were taken to the hospital. The one officer that was shot was wearing a ballistic vest, which was effective. One of the victim officers is 44 years old with 21 years of service, and the other is 38 years old with 12 years of service.

When our crews first arrived on the scene, they ran into the Nadia Kowalewski who said her mom lived in the house police were at. We talked to her before it was known that someone had died.

Kowalewski said she had tried calling her mom to see what was going on, but she didn't answer. She said there's been welfare checks on her mom before, but nothing ever escalated like this.

"I'm just a little worried because I'm sure that my mom's just really scared, and if it was the welfare check, I'm sure that just spooked her and she can get in her shell a little bit," Kowalewski said.

Just before a police press conference, Kowalewski reached out saying that her mom had died.

The Milwaukee Area Investigation Team led by the Greenfield Police Department will be investigating the incident.

Police say the scene is now safe and secured.

