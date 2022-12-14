Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy from LifeSci Capital
In a report released on December 13, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.91. According to TipRanks, Slutsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BCE (BCE)
In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BCE (BCE – Research Report), with a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares opened today at $45.20. According to TipRanks, Flannery is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan upgrades Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF) to a Buy
In a report released yesterday, Terence Khi from J.P. Morgan upgraded Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF – Research Report) to a Buy, with a price target of OTHER2.05. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.33. According to TipRanks, Khi is ranked #5492 out of 8071 analysts. Currently, the...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)
In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $65.27. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF)
In a report released yesterday, Lisa Deng from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Woolworths Group Ltd (WOLWF – Research Report), with a price target of A$41.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44. Deng covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Woolworths...
tipranks.com
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
tipranks.com
Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vext Science (VEXTF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Vext Science (VEXTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.16. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Verano Holdings, Vext Science, and...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $116.14. According to TipRanks, Pannuti CFA is an analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.93. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CDL Hospitality...
tipranks.com
Amazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
Barron’s 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market and now the publication likes Alphabet (GOOGL), Bank of America (BAC), Medtronic (MDT), Alcoa (AA), Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Comcast (CMCSA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS), and Toll Brothers (TOL), Andrew Bary writes. Two of the stocks – Amazon and Berkshire – are holdovers from the 2022 list. Reference Link.
tipranks.com
Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL – Research Report) on December 13 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $24.69. According to TipRanks, Ramsey Schulte is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
tipranks.com
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
tipranks.com
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
tipranks.com
Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Albemarle (ALB)
Mizuho Securities analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle (ALB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $240.50. According to TipRanks, Parkinson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.26% success...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)
RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report) on December 14 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $60.83. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Core & Main (CNM)
In a report released on December 14, Stephen Tusa from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Core & Main (CNM – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $19.60. According to TipRanks, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY)
In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A (MBLY – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares opened today at $35.52. According to TipRanks, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average...
