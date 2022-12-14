Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
She said ‘Yes!’ as Stars knock Cubs down to their knees with 69-39 victory
BEDFORD – How many basketball games include a marriage proposal, complete with cheerleaders, at halftime? And she said “Yes!” while bursting into tears. Of course, what else would Jessica say, with that many witnesses and all the tugs on the heartstrings?. Bedford North Lawrence also said “Yes”...
wbiw.com
Flawless Stars end a sad streak with impressive road victory over Silver Creek
SELLERSBURG – Doing something the first time is never easy. There’s doubt. Can it be done? What does it take? Bedford North Lawrence simplified the equation. Do it flawlessly. With a third-quarter eruption, with near-perfect fundamentals of execution and probing the weak spots, the Stars went boldly where...
wbiw.com
No.4 Stars shift to race mode for 69-35 win at Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE – After missing two games with an illness, struggling to get back to normal form, Mallory Pride is back at full speed. So is Bedford North Lawrence, which ran away to another running-clock victory. Best way to get back in shape is, after all, running. Pride did a lot of that.
wbiw.com
Stars strike late to win meet with Columbus North
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence won eight events, including the final 400-yard freestyle relay, to squeeze out a thrilling 93-90 victory over Columbus North during boys high school swimming action on Saturday. The Bull Dogs won the girls meet 101-81. Cole Baker and Trey Kimbley each won two events...
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets defeated by No. 7 ranked Linton-Stockton
Things have yet to get any easier for Mitchell High School, who suffered their tenth loss of the season on Saturday, once again falling to strong opponent in an undefeated Linton-Stockton team, who are the No. 7 ranked 2A team in the state. The Bluejackets have faced a difficult schedule...
wbiw.com
Seymour wrestlers power past BNL
SEYMOUR – Seymour posted six pin wins while powering past Bedford North Lawrence 45-27 during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. The Stars countered with five victories on the mat. Patrell Childs scored a 14-8 triumph over Charlie Bruce at 113 pounds, and Jorj Filler flattened Brody Bowles in 4:01 at 126.
wbiw.com
Turnovers cause discomfort, fuel BNL’s offense as Stars seek springboard win at Mater Dei
BEDFORD – Want to conquer Bedford North Lawrence? The secret is simple. Take care of the basketball. Turnovers are a coach’s Ipecac syrup, causing dire consequences to the stomach. The fourth-ranked Stars have created a lot of discomfort this season, turning errors into offense while tormenting the opposition. That active and successful pressure is one of the keys to BNL’s 11-1 start.
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: December 16
INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night. Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play. Brownsburg, one...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets bounce back with blowout win over North Knox
After the past few weeks, Mitchell High School needed a game like the one they played tonight against North Knox. Since Dec. 2, the Bluejackets picked up their first win of the season against Crawford County in a game where they nearly gave up a double digit halftime lead, lost the next night by two to Eastern Greene after giving up a large lead at the half, suffered a nearly 40-point loss at the hands of No. 18 ranked Linton-Stockton the next week and lost to Salem in another game where they led big at the half the night after.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets struggle against Scottsburg defensive pressure in loss
Mitchell High School travelled to Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium in Scottsburg on Thursday to take on Scottsburg High School. In what proved to be a difficult matchup for the Bluejackets, they went on to lose 54-15. Mitchell struggled to put points on the board Thursday night, which head coach Tim...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 84-62 Loss at Kansas
Indiana got blown out by a top-10 team for the second weekend in a row, and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about it. He was especially upset about their 23 turnovers and effort. Here's the video of his postgame press conference, and the full transcript as well.
footballscoop.com
Anderson turns to alumnus and former assistant for new head coach
Sources tell FootballScoop that Jonathan Coddington will be the new head coach at Anderson (D-III - IN). He spent the last several seasons on staff at Concordia Ann-Arbor (NAIA - MI), where he started off working with the receivers in 2016. In August of 2020, Coddington was promoted to offensive...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
