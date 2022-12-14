ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

⚠ Christmas travel weather forecast: Wintry weather possible in Maryland

WHEN (Baltimore metro area):. Thursday morning: Chance for a wintry mix and icy roads, depending on when the precipitation starts. (Get traffic/road conditions here) Thursday night: A break in the rain, temperatures stay above freezing. Friday: Rain/snow showers possible, watch for a flash freeze after sunset. | EMAIL: Get the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
MARYLAND STATE

