ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.

