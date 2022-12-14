Read full article on original website
Late singer Lalo Rodríguez is remembered as a 'virtuoso' who uplifted salsa music
Puerto Rican singer and musician Lalo Rodríguez, best known for his salsa megahit “Ven devórame otra vez“ (Come devour me again) has died. His body was found in the parking lot of a public housing project in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 13, police said. He was 64.
‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Director Ol Parker Teases Future for Film Franchise
It sounds like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker might be ready to take a chance on pursuing another film in the musical franchise. Parker, who helmed Universal Pictures’ 2018 follow-up to director Phyllida Lloyd’s 2008 hit Mamma Mia!, told Screen Rant in an interview published online Saturday that producer Judy Craymer has always intended to make a film trilogy. Craymer has credits on both films and also the ABBA-centric jukebox musical of the same name, which was the basis for the first movie and has had runs on the West End and Broadway.More from The Hollywood...
Sarah Polley and Francis Ford Coppola Discuss the Political Stakes of ‘Women Talking’ and Why He Thought ‘The Godfather’ Would Flop
Five-time Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola rings director Sarah Polley from his quaint hotel room desk in Peachtree, Georgia, to discuss Polley’s latest (and perhaps most important) film to date. Polley, the actor-turned-auteur, is in awe as they talk on Zoom through their laptop screens, because Coppola is only days away from starting production on “Megalopolis” — a passion project he wrote in the late ’80s, about an architect in a futuristic New York City. With family and assistants buzzing all around him, Coppola seems fixed only on Polley, whose feature film “Women Talking” explores trauma among a group of Mennonite women after a sexual assault....
Q&A: Roger Deakins on cinema’s past and future
NEW YORK (AP) — The first photograph Roger Deakins ever took, in 1969 Bournemouth, England, shows a man and a woman quietly eating lunch on a bench outside a ladies room. A sign reads: “Keep it to yourself.”. Deakins has taken countless images since that first snap. He’s...
'Lopez vs. Lopez' is 'history-making' in its Latino portrayals, actor Selenis Leyva says
As the new network comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez" airs its midseason episode Friday, Afro Latina actor Selenis Leyva said she's excited about a TV series that wants to change the way Americans see Latinos. “I definitely wanted to jump on board and be part of what I feel is like...
Adam Sandler to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Adam Sandler is being rewarded for his decades of work.
Do the ends justify the bloody means in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'?
Limited series “1923” comes riding into homes on Sunday night, hoping to capitalize on the huge success of Paramount’s neo-Western hit “Yellowstone.” The wealthy cowboy soap has already spawned one prequel, “1883,” which debuted a year ago and starred platonic cowboy ideal Sam Elliott and country star Tim McGraw as a Union and Confederate odd couple. “1923” is “1883’s” sequel, and features the stunning A-list pairing of Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, a couple who fought and bled and murdered their way through the Western expansion, prohibition and the Great Depression to build their family fortune.
