East Greenwich man reported missing

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Police Department said it’s searching for 33-year-old David A. Craig.

Police said he was last seen at noon Tuesday in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road. He’s known to frequent the Big River Management Area.

Craig is described as a white male who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly light facial hair. He was last seen in hunter’s gear including an orange hat, black puffy jacket, black vest, sweatpants, navy blue “Keen” hiking boots, and a gray backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call East Greenwich police at (401) 884-2244.

