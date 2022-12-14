ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

East Greenwich man reported missing

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ot0C_0jisuzQd00

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Police Department said it’s searching for 33-year-old David A. Craig.

Police said he was last seen at noon Tuesday in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road. He’s known to frequent the Big River Management Area.

Craig is described as a white male who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly light facial hair. He was last seen in hunter’s gear including an orange hat, black puffy jacket, black vest, sweatpants, navy blue “Keen” hiking boots, and a gray backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to call East Greenwich police at (401) 884-2244.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Crashes in Cranston and Providence allegedly caused by impaired drivers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Impaired drivers caused two crashes over the weekend, according to Rhode Island State Police.  The first crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday night. According to police, 56-year-old Jay J. Petit was driving the wrong way from Natick Avenue in Cranston.  Petit continued in the wrong direction and merged onto […]
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Impaired Drivers Wreak Havoc on RI Roads Overnight

Law enforcement is reporting two incidents involving impaired drivers on Rhode Island highways overnight. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver causing a head-on crash on Route 37. According to the Rhode Island State Police, on Saturday, December 17 at approximately 7:05 PM, a 2017 Kia Optima entered onto Route...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

SHARE: Pawtucket PD searching for missing 77-year-old woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police find 77-year-old woman who was reported missing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said the 77-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday afternoon has been found. Police said Marta Cortes had not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Pawtucket police posted to Facebook about Cortes’ disappearance in an attempt to locate her. In...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side

Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy