Spokane, WA

City of Spokane completes full-city plow

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews with the city of Spokane completed their full-city plow Wednesday morning.

Over the past four days, it took snow crews longer than normal to widen streets and make room for future snowfall.

“The weight of the snow combined with limited locations to push it significantly slows down the equipment and response,” says Street Director Clint Harris. “The satellite material stations really paid off with this weather event.”

Work is not totally finished yet though, as crews are still cleaning up areas that need additional work.

Spokane’s Street Department continues to monitor weather and street conditions seven days a week. Crews, equipment and materials are on standby for forecasted cold temperatures and snow this week.

You can check the city’s snow response operations and plow progress map here .

