Idaho State

Idaho State Police beginning distracted driving emphasis patrols

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Idaho State Police plan on having distracted driving emphasis patrols on the roads through the weekend.

Troopers have always been looking for distracted drivers, but these emphasis patrols are meant to keep drivers focused on the road in winter conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the state had 5,003 distracted driving crashes, including 30 fatalities and 284 serious injuries in 2021.

“Distracted and inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes in the United States and Idaho,” says Patrol Lieutenant Robert Rausch in District 4. “The economic and human costs of these crashes take a major toll on families, friends, and our communities. Among the most observed instances of distracted driving are the use of cellular devices, which takes attention away from the task of driving. Unfortunately, there are often tragic consequences. Through this weekend, troopers will pay extra attention to these violations to help keep the Holiday Season safer for travelers. For everyone’s sake, do the right thing and follow the law. Put down the phone and focus full attention on driving safely.”

Distracted driving is defined as specific inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention from the road to something else. Phones are the most frequent distraction, but so are interacting with passengers and eating.

According to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, nearly 80% of crashes and 65% of near-crashes involved some form of driver inattention within three seconds before the event.

If you’re on the roads in Idaho this holiday season, make sure to keep your phones down and your eyes up to avoid getting pulled over!

READ: Washington State Patrol starting emphasis patrols for Thanksgiving break

