Henry County, VA

Mount Airy News

With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air

Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
dclabor.org

​Frequent overtime and low wages prompt ATU members to picket in Roanoke

With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

SWVA Biochar to invest $2.6 million, create 15 jobs in Floyd County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.

— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

