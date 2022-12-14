Read full article on original website
WSET
City of Roanoke selects land planning consultant for Evans Spring redevelopment
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a land planning consultant to engage community stakeholders in the planning process for the development of the Evans Spring area. According to the city, LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville was selected because it offered a very strong...
Mount Airy News
With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air
Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
WSET
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
dclabor.org
Frequent overtime and low wages prompt ATU members to picket in Roanoke
With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSET
Actor-developer power couple transforming historic hotel in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — An actor from the OWN's hit series Greenleaf and his wife are giving a facelift to a historic hotel on the Southside. Julian Brittano and Karie Brittano, Co-CEOs of the Rook Hotels, are turning the John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into a boutique hotel.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
SWVA Biochar to invest $2.6 million, create 15 jobs in Floyd County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WSET
'It is awesome:' Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of chicken to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Tyson Foods is celebrating Christmas by giving back to the community -- distributing free food to those who need it to make sure everyone is fed this Christmas. They gave away 40,000 pounds of free chicken Saturday at Danville Community College. Tyson's Complex Manager Andrew...
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSET
I-81 rest area in Troutville open ahead of holiday travel
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A rest area on Interstate 81 is now open ahead of holiday travel. As of Friday, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound I-81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
