Meet Victorville's new interim fire chief

William “Willie” Racowschi will serve as interim chief for the Victorville Fire Department, replacing outgoing Chief Brian Fallon, city officials announced on Tuesday.

Racowschi will replace Fallon, whose last day with the 3-year-old department is Dec. 30. The outgoing Fallon was appointed chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department on the Central Coast.

“I wish Chief Fallon the best in this new life endeavor, and I thank him for his leadership and dedication to Victorville Fire,” Victorville City Manager Keith Metzler said. “He has helped advance our fire department and helped us see an even greater vision of what our department can become.”

Metzler said city officials selected Racowschi to serve as interim chief because of his demonstrated leadership skills, and because "he’s the best fit to keep Victorville Fire moving forward.”

“We wanted a talented fire professional to serve as our interim chief, so we cast a very wide net and received a great deal of interest from folks wanting to serve in this leadership role,” Metzler said. “We are gratified by the positive response and believe it exists because of the desire to be involved in the formation of a new fire department.”

Chief Racowschi

Racowschi will begin his new role on Dec. 31, while the city continues its recruitment efforts.

His background includes emergency management, safety, tactical response, technical rescue, communication, administrative management, recruitment and training.

Racowschi began his fire service career with the city of Burbank. He was then hired by the Torrance Fire Department in 1980 and promoted through the ranks before serving as the fire chief for seven years. Before he was appointed Torrance Fire Chief in Aug. 2008, Racowschi served as the department’s administrative division chief.

He implemented new systems that increased department efficiencies and established training programs that developed firefighters, according to city officials.

Racowschi retired from the Torrance Fire Department in 2015.

Born in Italy, Racowschi moved to San Pedro when he was 12. He received an associate of arts degree in fire science from Los Angeles Harbor College and a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach.

Chief Fallon

Fallon starts his new position on Jan. 9, taking over for Interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez, according to KSBY.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to lead an amazing group of men and women with the Lompoc Fire Department. I am excited to see what the future holds for our fire department and the city of Lompoc," he told KSBY.

In June, then-VFD Battalion Chief Fallon was promoted to fire chief, taking over for Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong, who announced his resignation in May.

Fallon joined the department in Sept. 2021 after 16 years with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, where he progressed through the ranks.

Fallon began his career in 2000 as a paramedic with American Medical Response and continues to be a certified paramedic.

Three fire chiefs in one year

About 16 months after accepting the position, VFD Chief Jeff Armstrong in May announced his resignation. He was replaced by Chief Fallon.

In a letter to Victorville City Manager Keith Metzler, Armstrong said, “After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as Fire Chief with the City of Victorville and pursue other opportunities.”

Armstrong added that ultimately his decision “results from an evaluation of organizational ‘fit’ and leadership styles.”

The VFD is one of the busiest departments in San Bernardino County and the nation, according to the city. The department also ranks among the top 6% of the nation’s fire departments having recently received a Class 2 ISO rating.

