Detroit, MI

The Ilitches are promising to bring life to The District Detroit… but they've said that before. Will it happen this time?

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – In 2014 the billionaire Illitch family and their Olympia Development company proposed to build District Detroit – a downtown neighborhood that promised to be “the catalyst” for other development in the area.

While that plan has largely failed to materialize, the family is again renewing plans to make District Detroit a reality. On a new Daily J , WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what the company is saying will be different this time, and just what went wrong initially.

Detroit, MI
