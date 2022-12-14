Don’t Book Your Next Trip Without These Epic Travel Deals

zxvisual/iStock.

Now that many people are finally able to travel again, you may be itching to plan your next vacation or book last-minute holiday flights—or perhaps the vacation you had planned for two years ago but were forced to cancel thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, there are plenty of travel deals and coupons to take advantage of for the remainder of the month. From flight and hotel booking deals to rental car savings, check out the best travel deals and coupons to help you save on your next getaway below.

Hotwire : Save up to 60% on Hot Rate Hotels plus an extra 10% with the code HWAPP10,

Booking.com : Save 15% or more with Late Escape Deals.

Viator : Get 10% off and 12% when you spend over $200.

Avis : Up to 35% off base rates in the Winter Sale plus an extra $15 off with the code MUWA010.

