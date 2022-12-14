ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gunna will be released after making plea deal in RICO case

By Yasmeen Akbar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho3Rv_0jisupbN00

Atlanta native and rapper, Gunna , is to be released after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Act.

Gunna , whose government name is Sergio Kitchens , took an Alford plea also known as “the best interest plea.” To break it down, Gunna admitted he was guilty while also maintaining his innocence.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge,” Gunna said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The rapper was sentenced to five years, with one year being served in prison and the other four being suspended. Luckily, the one year was commuted to time served.

While he may have plead guilty he wants to ensure that the public knows he will not be cooperating with officials in any other cases. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said.

Gunna was arrested along with rapper Young Thug and 26 others back in May, in association to YSL or Young Slime Life as prosecutors believe they were in connection to being a violent street gang guilty of numerous murders, robberies and more.

As a part of his sentence, Gunna is required to serve 500 hours of community service and is already getting an early start. Gunna will be donating $100,000 to families of metro-Atlanta for the holidays.

