Charlotte, NC

Charlotte CEOs talk adversity, what they expect in 2023

By Taylor Young
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The region’s top industry leaders came together under one roof to talk about the state of the business world in the Queen City.

This year’s Annual Outlook hosted by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance focused on the lessons companies faced over the last year and expectations for what’s to come in 2023.

CEOs for Bank of America, Lowe’s, and Honeywell discussed topics from supply chain issues to inflation and the future of the work model.

Over the past two years, companies have experimented with different working models from hybrid, in-office, and work-from-home.

“What I always say to management is picture the first three years of your career if you never met your boss face-to-face,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said. “Think about that, would you be who you are today?”’

Moynihan said Bank of America executives conducted a company-wide survey to determine a set of rules for the workplace. He said they would see how the new rules work out and make tweaks if needed.

Others at the conference say they, too, are still trying to figure out the correct algorithm for the workplace.

“It is very much a dynamic situation, and we are still trying to solve, like so many other people,” Trane Technologies Deidra Parrish Williams said. “We are actually looking at what some of our peers are doing and trying to take a page from their creativity, figuring out what the workforce of the future looks like.”

In 2022, the Queen City was a hotbed for new hires.

While other industries across the country struggled to retain talent, Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said their new South End tech hub had attracted tech workers worldwide.

“We are not where we would like to be, but we have now the infrastructure with that location and the ability to attract talent that now we are on a trajectory that will separate us from other retailers,” Ellison said.

As Charlotte’s most prominent companies look ahead to 2023, their biggest prediction is an even more unpredictable economy.

“I think the 2023 economy will be tougher in the US than it was in 2022,” Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk said. “I think it is going to impact different sectors differently. We have some sectors that are challenged, and others are doing extraordinarily well, and I think that we are going to see this broadly.”

Moynihan said he expects inflation to continue being a hurdle for companies.

Wednesday, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by half a percentage point to combat inflation and lower consumer spending.

“So, now the FED has to choke off inflation. They really have raised rates to a level. The job is to destroy the feeling of wealth. Market is down. Housing is less affordable, and maybe that will slow the consumer down. It just hasn’t yet,” Moynihan said.

