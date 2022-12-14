ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Hale Street Center

HALE STREET CENTER IS A UNIQUE CONCEPT TO DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV. A Message From The Owners (Craig and Chris) We fell in love with this historical building and have overseen its renovations to provide a romantic, convenient, modern space for your magical event! We are so thankful and happy that our building is a spot where so many wonderful and everlasting memories will be made. If you decide to book with us, we will do our best to make your dream event come true. We believe in straight forward and clear communication with our clients. We understand that planning an event can be stressful, and our goal is to help relieve some of that stress and put everyone at ease. Rest assured that kindness and attention to detail are important to us. We cannot wait to help plan and host your special event!
CHARLESTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

