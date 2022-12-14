HALE STREET CENTER IS A UNIQUE CONCEPT TO DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV. A Message From The Owners (Craig and Chris) We fell in love with this historical building and have overseen its renovations to provide a romantic, convenient, modern space for your magical event! We are so thankful and happy that our building is a spot where so many wonderful and everlasting memories will be made. If you decide to book with us, we will do our best to make your dream event come true. We believe in straight forward and clear communication with our clients. We understand that planning an event can be stressful, and our goal is to help relieve some of that stress and put everyone at ease. Rest assured that kindness and attention to detail are important to us. We cannot wait to help plan and host your special event!

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO