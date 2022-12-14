ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Driver tried to smuggle cocaine in candy wrappers, feds say

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuqwQ_0jisuKgC00

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered cocaine concealed in candy wrappers during a vehicle stop in Mission.

X-rays reveal migrants inside road paver without escape access

On Tuesday, agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, suspected a vehicle in Mission was smuggling migrants, authorities said.

A vehicle stop from DPS revealed the driver was in the country illegally and in possession of 73 grams of cocaine, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers, officials said.

DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges, a release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Cocaine Seizure had Candy Wrapping

EDINBURG (News Release) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotic smuggling events in two days, resulting in four arrests. On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A DPS trooper conducted a vehicle stop and agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, who was found to be in the country illegally. Agents discovered 73 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers. DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Carrizales Rucker inmate dies after medical complications

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizales-Rucker inmate was transported to a local hospital Friday where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. On Dec. 16, the inmate was taken to the hospital following what officials say was a medical emergency. CCSO officials confirming he later passed away due […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police search for theft suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
MCALLEN, TX
KXAN

Texas man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic stop […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Racing driver crashes near Sunrise Mall, two hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized. Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Bond set for former Starr County employee arrested in connection to human smuggling scheme

A former employee with the Starr County district attorney’s office facing federal charges went before a judge Thursday. Bernice Garza faces federal human smuggling charges for allegedly using a vehicle that belonged to the district attorney’s crime victim’s center to smuggle immigrants to Houston for several months starting in June 2022, according to the criminal complaint against her.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Man breaks into home, chokes owner

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man who officers allege broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, is wanted for burglary of habitation, according to police. The assault was reported to authorities at about 4:22 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police rescue woman trapped inside car, caught on camera

A newly-released police body came video captures the moment Harlingen police changed the lives of an entire family. The video shows a vehicle upside down in a canal full of water, with two police officers using their arm strength to hold the vehicle up because someone's daughter was trapped inside.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy