Leylah Fernandez was named Canada's Women's player of the year and she reacted to it with a lot of joy after enduring a very tough season overall. Fernandez had hoped 2022 to be the major breakout year for her after reaching the US Open final and it was going somewhat well. She was playing really well at the French Open but injured her foot which needed surgery and left her unable to play for a really long time. She wasn't able to do much after returning and she referenced that in her reaction to getting the award.

20 HOURS AGO