Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"I would rather watch paint dry" - Rennae Stubbs takes shot at tennis players investing in Pickleball
Former Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her opinion on tennis players investing in pickleball. Pickleball is a relatively new sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, and Kim Clijsters have made investments in the sport by owning pickleball teams that play in the Major League Pickleball (MLP) 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
"He gets a bad rap, he's a bit whiny but, off the tennis court there's no better guy": Rennae Stubbs applauds Murray after recent Humanitarian Award
Andy Murray won his second ATP Humanitarian award for his efforts in Ukraine and Stubbs praised that saying there is no better guy for the award. Murray has been involved in all sorts of humanitarian work over the years as he's a Unicef ambassador. He partnered with the organization for humanitarian work in Ukraine as well as donated all of his 2022 prize money to help ease the situation over there. Due to that, he was awarded the humanitarian award which Stubs felt was deserving.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal and Swiatek crowned ITF World Champions for 2022
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek have been crowning ITF World Champions for 2022 as it's his 5th time winning the award and the Polish player's first time. The award is given to players who were able to achieve great success over the course of the previous year and both Nadal and Swiatek fit the bill. The Spaniard certainly had more competition than Swiatek who dominated fairly confidently over the WTA Tour. Nadal had a great start to the year but his play got worse over time as he dealt with injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
"I gave my best and I held my head up high" - Venus Williams on the proudest moment of her distinguished career
WTA icon Venus Williams said that she is proud o herself for holding her head up high regardless of what happened throughout her illustrious career. The 42-year-old is very active on social media where she often interacts with her fans. In one such recent interaction, she was asked what has been the proudest moment of her incredible career.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"
Leylah Fernandez was named Canada's Women's player of the year and she reacted to it with a lot of joy after enduring a very tough season overall. Fernandez had hoped 2022 to be the major breakout year for her after reaching the US Open final and it was going somewhat well. She was playing really well at the French Open but injured her foot which needed surgery and left her unable to play for a really long time. She wasn't able to do much after returning and she referenced that in her reaction to getting the award.
tennisuptodate.com
Sharapova returns to court for first time since becoming a mother: "I might be a little sore tomorrow"
Maria Sharapova made her way to a tennis court for the first time since becoming a mother earlier this year and joked about her lack of preparedness. Sharapova has not been playing for a while but a tennis court will never be foreign to the former world number one. She made her way to one recently revealing it in Instagram stories. On the first one Sharapova wrote:
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka on difficulty facing press after losing matches: "It's like pouring salt into a wound"
Naomi Osaka never really enjoyed talking to the media but she really doesn't enjoy talking to them after a loss because it's like pouring salt into a wound to her. Osaka was never the most confident when dealing with the media as her shy persona was always very noticeable. A fierce competitor on the court, but very shy off the court, Osaka simply does not enjoy the process in general, especially after a loss. The situation escalated when she refused to give interviews at the 2021 Roland Garros.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Message For His Ex-Wife
Earlier this morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods teed off at the PNC Championship with hopes of winning the event. While they're focused on their goal, Tiger couldn't help but take a moment and share a message for his ex-wife. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Tiger and Charlie Woods Are Both Limping, But Tiger Is the Bigger Concern
Tiger Woods admitted he could set back his recovery this week but said playing with his son was 'far more important.'
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds after Stubbs criticism of pickleball: "LeBron James and Kevin Durant have a bit more idea"
Nick Kyrgios has chimed in on the Pickleball debate that Rennae Stubbs started on social media as she criticised pickleball and all those that invest in it. Stubbs was ticked off by a question on social media when somebody asked her whether she would invest in pickleball, the booming sport in the US. She fiercely declared that she would not and actually came out heavily against the sport and especially tennis players promoting and investing in the sport.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Tiger Woods Congratulates Ex-Wife Elin On Birth Of New Baby
According to Jason Sobel, Tiger and Charlie both congratulated Elin Nordegren, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mother, after she gave birth on Thursday
tennisuptodate.com
Former Grand Slam finalist Arnaud Clement doesn't believe Nadal should be viewed suspiciously after Roland Garros injection fiasco: "I have absolutely no doubts about the ethics of this player"
Former French player Arnaud Clement doesn't think Nadal's Roland Garros heroics should be called into question even if he played with a numb foot. Some have suggested that Nadal's heroics at the 2022 Roland Garros should be questioned because he played on a numb foot. Nadal took daily injections to dull the pain he felt in his foot allowing him to play the event. It's not entirely unusual to what athletes do in other sports to be able to compete.
Yardbarker
"I think it really annoys her" - Haas on Serena Williams discovering she's competitive
There is a growing sense among former and current players that Serena Williams will actually come back to tennis and former player Haas believes it as well. The German was a big name in his time as well and he knows Williams personally. They played at the same time and interacted off the court plenty of times. Due to that shared experience with Williams, Haas believes she will stage a comeback.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime named Tennis Canada's players of the year
Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez headlined Tennis Canada’s annual awards on Thursday. Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime, who won four ATP Tour events last year, including three straight late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men’s singles category. Fernandez,...
Rafael Nadal shares big news about his team
Rafael Nadal on Friday shared some big news about his team. The Spanish tennis star said on Instagram that his longtime coach, Francis Roig, will be leaving his team. Roig will be pursuing a personal project, according to Nadal. Roig has been working with Nadal since 2005, joining the famous...
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas wins 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championships
Stefanos Tsitsipas downed defending champion Andrey Rublev at the Mubadala tennis event in Abu Dhabi 6-2 4-6 6-2 to win the trophy. It was a very interesting match between the players who have played plenty of times over the past few years. There is a soft rivalry there developing and Rublev wasn't very happy about losing the match. He has also himself to blame as he shifted momentum greatly at the end of the second set taking it 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
"Agassi also skipped Wimbledon because he didn't like playing on grass" - Iga Swiatek's coach unconcerned about the Pole's subpar record on grass
At the age of 21, Iga Swiatek has three Grand Slam titles already -- two on clay and one on hardcourts. Grass, however, has been a hard surface to master for the World No.1, whose best result at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round, despite her being a junior champion at SW19.
Comments / 0