Ridgeland, MS

WJTV 12

MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

VPD captures burglar in the house after an alert neighbor calls 911

The Vicksburg Police Department captured a burglar still inside the house after an alert neighbor called 911. Just after 11 p.m. a neighbor on National Street called 911 to report noise and suspicious activity in a nearby home. A home in the 900 block of National appears to have been...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect

A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Plans move forward for LeFleur’s Bluff pedestrian bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are moving forward for a pedestrian bridge at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex. According to the Northside Sun, the bridge would cross Lakeland Drive and connect the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame with the Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The pedestrian […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two Vicksburg residents appear in court for drug possession

Two Vicksburg residents appeared in court on unrelated drug charges, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Jonathan Phelps, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after a search warrant was served at an address on China Street. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of Ecstasy...
VICKSBURG, MS
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 176

I have been to the state of Mississippi many times over the years; but I recently visited the city of Vicksburg for the first time — and as I was searching for a restaurant at which to dine, I came across this menu from Beechwood Restaurant & Lounge. What...
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How you can watch out for holiday scams this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Don’t let your rush to finish that Christmas shopping distract you from watching out for scammers! Leaders with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Mississippi said one scam they see get bigger every year are “puppy” scams. This is when fake companies post pictures of cute animals on social media and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another vacant Jackson house, reportedly occupied by the homeless, goes up in flames. The decades-old home was considered a historic structure in Belhaven Heights. Residents fear which abandoned building may be next. A Sunday fire destroyed a vacant historic home on Jefferson Street, where residents say...
JACKSON, MS

