New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. » https://trib.al/lmI2lWr. New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana …. A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans...
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
Officials warn livestock owners about feeding recall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Food and Drug Administration warns horse owners of a recent food recall on Top of the Rockies Alfafa cubes. The cubes are reportedly causing death and illness. According to the USFDA, the contaminated cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and...
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas have dropped more than $2
Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since then, prices have dropped by more than $2 statewide. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/six-months-since-they-peaked-gas-prices-in-texas-have-dropped-more-than-2/ Six months since they peaked, gas prices in Texas …. Dec. 15 marks six months since gas prices hit record highs in Texas. Since...
It’s a cold Friday ahead, but a week from today is FRIGID
I will try to make this rather brief and to the point. We have discussed an outbreak of very cold weather since last weekend and maybe before. It appears this may come to fruition, especially as we head into Christmas weekend. Today will find an increase in clouds as a...
