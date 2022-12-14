Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

Read full article on original website
Firearms expert testifies that the gun prosecutors say was used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion must have been fired on purpose
An LAPD firearms examiner said the gun found at the scene requires 8.5 pounds of force to fire. Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan. According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro,...
Heckler Yells at Megan Thee Stallion, Asking Why She Lied on Tory Lanez as She Walks Into Court
Megan Thee Stallion was heckled as she walked into court to testify against Tory Lanez. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles criminal court to tell her side of the story about what happened on the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020. News cameras captured the Houston rapper's entrance, which included multiple men heckling Megan as she walked into the building.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch
Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022
If there's one thing that remains consistent after hip-hop's nearly 50-year existence it's that rappers continue to elevate the sound of the culture with every new music release. 2022 was an interesting mix when it came to rap projects. Veterans shined, newcomers stamped their place in the game and everything in between.
