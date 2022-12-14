Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPBS
San Diego named 'prohousing' city by state, will earn rewards, funding
The city of San Diego was one of six cities in California to earn the state's Prohousing Designation, a recognition for committing to policies and practices that will help remove barriers to housing production. On Thursday, San Diego — along with Citrus Heights, Fontana, Oakland, Roseville and West Sacramento —...
KPBS
San Diego’s high cost of living
Some San Diegans are packing up and heading out for a change of residence, as the cost of living becomes higher. In other news, California regulators approved the most significant overhaul of the state’s solar rules since first subsidizing rooftop solar in 1996. Plus, a new safe haven will house nearly two dozen homeless San Diegans who need the extra help.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. November's unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021's rate of 4.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
KPBS
San Diego's COVID winter surge déjà vu
COVID-19 cases are surging again, just in time for the holidays, but very few people have gotten the latest booster. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s deputy public health officer, said the current situation is reminiscent of last winter’s surge. He said this week, the county will be reporting more than 4,800 COVID-19 cases and 1,600 flu cases, but that isn’t the whole story.
KPBS
New drought emergency declared for Southern California
San Diego County and the rest of Southern California are under a new drought emergency announced this week. Local waters officials are encouraging conservation but say our local water supply is stable. Then, natural gas bills will see a sharp increase for the month of December, and an even sharper one in January. San Diego Gas and Electric estimates the average gas bill for customers this month will be roughly $80. Plus, worries about rising anti-semitism have gotten more attention recently after the bigoted comments of an artist, who now goes by the name "Ye.”. So how is San Diego's Jewish community reacting? Also, a new online service helps college students connect with potential roommates. Plus, reporter John Carroll takes us to the Cat Lounge in La Jolla, a place for felines and people to come together. Finally, the search for a good night’s sleep can be elusive to many of us. We talk about sleep and how it impacts our overall health with Dr. Derek Loewy, director of the insomnia program at the Scripps Clinic Viterbi Family Sleep Center.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
KPBS
Roundtable: How local hospitals are managing the 'tripledemic'
On a special edition of Roundtable, local health experts weigh in on what they are seeing at area hospitals with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of COVID-19, RSV and the flu in San Diego as winter arrives. Guests include Dr. Chris Longhurst,...
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Channel
At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Comments / 0