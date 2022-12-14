Read full article on original website
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
EPA gives updates on Keystone Pipeline oil spill cleanup in Kansas
Cleanup in the days since a section of the Keystone pipeline in northern Kansas burst and spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil started with extracting the oil itself.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
News Channel Nebraska
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
KWCH.com
Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As cleanup efforts continue from last week’s oil spill in Washington County, the Environmental Protection Agency and national reports provided a clearer idea of what crews are facing. The rupture to part of the Keystone Pipeline dumped enough oil last week to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion
Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately...
dallasexpress.com
$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas
Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 animals, 71 fish found dead in Keystone Pipeline cleanup
As of Thursday, crews have found four dead animals and 71 fish in clean-up efforts after the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Washington County, Kansas.
newsfromthestates.com
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.
A new interactive map promises to show carbon emissions based on geography. (Photo illustration by Eric Thomas for Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.
Keystone pipeline section restarts after Kansas oil spill
TC Energy has restarted the "unaffected" sections of the keystone pipeline, following last week's oil spill in northeast Kansas.
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KAKE TV
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kan. — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
Is your energy bill rising? Reasons behind the costs
It's not unusual to pay a bit more on energy bills when it gets colder. Some Kansans say this year, those bills are higher than usual.
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
