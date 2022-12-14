ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

News Channel Nebraska

Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill

BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
KWCH.com

Report: 4 dead mammals, 71 fish recovered after NE Kansas oil spill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - As cleanup efforts continue from last week’s oil spill in Washington County, the Environmental Protection Agency and national reports provided a clearer idea of what crews are facing. The rupture to part of the Keystone Pipeline dumped enough oil last week to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
The Associated Press

Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion

Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately...
dallasexpress.com

$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas

Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
Hays Post

Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
Kansas Reflector

Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Reflections on the return of light to a still-warming planet — and Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
newsfromthestates.com

Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.

A new interactive map promises to show carbon emissions based on geography. (Photo illustration by Eric Thomas for Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
