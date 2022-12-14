Read full article on original website
2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy
Two teens were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police. Fire officials said police and paramedics responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds.
Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Released on Bond
After being charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection to a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day Parade, Robert Crimo Jr. was released on $50,000 cash bond Saturday morning, according to officials. Crimo Jr. is the father of the man suspected of killing seven people...
Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting
The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
Driver Killed, Passenger Wounded in Shooting Near Malcolm X College
A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side. The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.
Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street
Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
2 CPD Officers Injured in Near West Side Crash
A driver blew through a red light and struck a Chicago Police Department car on the Near West Side, injuring two officers Friday night. The woman, whose age was not available, was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor Historic District when she failed to stop at a red light and struck a squad car around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
1 Dead, at Least 3 Hurt in South Austin Crash Sunday Morning
A woman was killed and three other individuals were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning. According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of West Lake Street at approximately 2:38 a.m. Officers responding...
A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022
As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year. While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as...
3 People in Critical Condition Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in North Lawndale Home
Three people are in critical condition and another person has been hospitalized after fire officials responded to a high carbon monoxide reading inside a single-family home in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Fire officials said firefighters responded to a home in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue shortly after...
Postal Thefts Lead to Calls for Removing USPS Collection Mailboxes
United States Postal Service collection mailboxes have become a center of controversy, as calls for their removal are growing amid reports of recent postal thefts in the Chicago area. Naperville Police alerted residents about a series of thefts that have targeted the blue mailboxes in the community. As of Dec....
Burglary Spree Strikes 7 Businesses in Back of the Yards, Bridgeport Sunday Morning
A series of burglaries were reported Sunday morning in a pair of Chicago neighborhoods, as at least seven businesses were targeted in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards. According to Chicago police, the burglaries all took place Sunday, with six businesses impacted between 2:50 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. alone. A...
Video Shows Mayor's Security Detail Shoot Out Robbers' SUV Window During Exchange of Gunfire in Logan Square
Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue on the...
Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers. Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Strode's family, he pulled off a...
Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Seriously Injured Man, Lake County Sheriff Says
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 35-year-old man early Saturday in unincorporated Waukegan, authorities said. The collision was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on West Crescent Avenue.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces. Much of the rest of...
