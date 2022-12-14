ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Teens Fatally Shot Outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds, authorities said. A 14- and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy

Two teens were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police. Fire officials said police and paramedics responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting

The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Killed, Passenger Wounded in Shooting Near Malcolm X College

A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side. The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 CPD Officers Injured in Near West Side Crash

A driver blew through a red light and struck a Chicago Police Department car on the Near West Side, injuring two officers Friday night. The woman, whose age was not available, was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor Historic District when she failed to stop at a red light and struck a squad car around 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday

Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Dead, at Least 3 Hurt in South Austin Crash Sunday Morning

A woman was killed and three other individuals were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning. According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of West Lake Street at approximately 2:38 a.m. Officers responding...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Seriously Injured Man, Lake County Sheriff Says

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 35-year-old man early Saturday in unincorporated Waukegan, authorities said. The collision was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on West Crescent Avenue.
WAUKEGAN, IL
