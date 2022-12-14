Read full article on original website
Two Tampa Women Arrested In Martin County Florida For “Traveling Drug Roadshow”
Two Tampa women have been arrested in Martin County for what investigators call a “traveling drug roadshow.” Detectives arrested 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes, and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti after they identified the pair as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and
Largo man knocked down large restaurant sign in wrong-way DUI crash, police say
A Largo man was accused of driving drunk and knocking down a large restaurant sign on Thursday.
hernandonewstoday.com
Media Release 12-17-2022
Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say
Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.
Pinellas County Weekend DUI Wolf Pack Results In 69 Arrests, 279 Citations Overnight
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with several partner agencies, joined together over the weekend to conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation in Pinellas County. The operation began at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and continued until 5:00
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
Lake Wales man killed after riding tricycle into direct path of truck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
niceville.com
Florida yacht charter brokerage president faces prison for attempted obstruction
FLORIDA – A federal jury has found the president of a yacht charter brokerage company guilty of obstruction of a federal agency proceeding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, of...
Gentlemen’s Quest spreads holiday cheer by surprising Tampa shoppers
Young men in the Gentlemen's Quest of Tampa mentorship program spent their Saturday morning surprising Tampa families by purchasing their groceries and toys.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
