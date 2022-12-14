ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandonewstoday.com

Media Release 12-17-2022

Search Warrant – Illegal Gambling – Shipwrecked – 2022-34742. On 12-15-2022, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The business, “Shipwrecked,” was an illegal gambling “game room.”. An investigation revealed...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy