Related
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Elizabeth Warren: The Federal Reserve Is Trying ‘To Get More People Fired’
Democrats are increasingly worried about the Federal Reserve tanking the economy.
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
Inflation is ‘basically over’ and the Fed is ‘making a terrible mistake’ by continuing to raise interest rates, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
Jeremy Siegel warned that inflation was going to become a problem in 2020. Now, he says the Fed has done too much to fight it, and is set to cause a recession.
China has reportedly asked big banks to help stabilize the country's bond market as retail investors pull out in droves
China has asked some of the country's largest banks to help stabilize its bond market, Bloomberg reported. Bond prices have dropped as retail investors pull funds out of fixed-income products. Those investors are shifting to riskier assets as economic recovery prospects for China brighten. China has asked some of the...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Goldman to cut thousands of staff as Wall Street layoffs intensify -source
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is planning to cut thousands of employees to navigate a difficult economic environment, a source familiar with the matter said.
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Boy it's great to be in your inbox this morning. Phil Rosen here. I had two televisions running yesterday, with France drubbing Morocco on one screen, and Jerome Powell attempting to beat down markets on the other. What happened in the World Cup was fairly straightforward — and the Fed's...
NBC San Diego
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed's inflation target isn't realistic anymore - and could result in a brutal recession
Bill Ackman warned the Fed that slowing inflation to its 2% target is no longer realistic. He raised the prospect of a "deep, job-destroying recession" if the Fed tries to hit its goal. The billionaire investor argued a 3% target would foster greater economic growth and employment. The Federal Reserve...
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
Why recession fears are back: Americans are losing faith
From the executive suite to the grocery aisles to the halls of the Federal Reserve, the big question is: Can red-hot inflation be vanquished without tipping the economy into a recession?
