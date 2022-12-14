Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Shoppers Race to Find Last-Minute Gifts, Groceries Ahead of Storms
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WLUK) — With winter storms hitting Thursday, stores in Northeast Wisconsin saw some extra traffic on Wednesday. Before downtown Appleton was filled with snow, shoppers were out all afternoon in the Fox Valley. Workers at those stores say it was even busier than usual for this time of year.
94.3 Jack FM
Duke Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midwest Communications Inc., Passes Away at 83
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Duke Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midwest Communications Inc. in Wausau/Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on December 21, 2022 at the age of 83 of natural causes. During his career, Duke, born Duey Edward Wright Jr., built Midwest Communications into one of the largest...
94.3 Jack FM
Extra School Crossing Guards Needed in Green Bay During the Winter Months
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department and Cross Safe are looking for help with keeping kids safe in their walks to and from school as wintry weather and seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards. Lieutenant Tom Buchmann from...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
94.3 Jack FM
Winnebago County Opens Emergency Shelter After Staffing Shortage Closes Oshkosh Warming Shelter
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Although snow and cold are bearing down, a warming shelter in Oshkosh is temporarily closed. The Day by Day Warming Shelter will be replaced with an emergency shelter in the same building starting Wednesday night. Winnebago County is working with the City of Oshkosh to ensure...
94.3 Jack FM
School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather
OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Seek Witnesses to East Side Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or know of the events that led up to an overnight shooting on the city’s East side. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after Midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street that has caused life-threatening injuries to a 42-year-old Green Bay man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, IL man.
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim Back Home for Christmas After Tough Surgery and Infections
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the Pulaski-area bonfire victims is home just in time for Christmas. Brandon Brzeczkowski had another skin grafting surgery on Dec. 14. Brandon was expected to be in the hospital for a day or two but that stay ended up being much longer. The pain was so severe, he ended up staying a week.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Arrested After Leading Fond du Lac County Deputies on High-Speed Chase
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suspected of being under the influence of multiple drugs, including heroin, was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Fond du Lac County dispatch received a...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Man Convicted of Stabbing Another Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A jury convicted Michael Miller Wednesday of stabbing another man in the neck. Miller, 62, will be sentenced in February after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, court records show. Miller stabbed the victim in December, 2021, at a...
94.3 Jack FM
Christmas Comes Early For Families In Need
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Christmas is coming early for some Green Bay area parents. The Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay starts its Christmas Distribution Toy Shop today at the old Shopko just off East Mason Street.. The Salvation Army plans to serve around 1,800 pre-registered families,...
94.3 Jack FM
Longtime Volunteer Celebrates 90th Birthday at Ashwaubenon Elementary School
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s a birthday celebration for a favorite volunteer at Valley View School in Ashwaubenon. Jerry Menne turns 90 the day after Christmas, but students wanted to wish him well a little early during a party for the man who has been making a difference for years.
94.3 Jack FM
Search Warrant Leads to Discovery of Methamphetamine in Appleton Residence
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Authorities executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of S. Chain Dr. in Appleton on Wednesday at about 11 a.m. The search warrant was performed by members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team, and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge: Suspect’s Drug Use can be Used at Trial in Shooting of Oconto Falls Officer
OCONTO FALLS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Evidence that a suspect accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer had used methamphetamine that day will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and...
Comments / 0