GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or know of the events that led up to an overnight shooting on the city’s East side. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after Midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street that has caused life-threatening injuries to a 42-year-old Green Bay man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, IL man.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO