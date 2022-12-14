ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Shoppers Race to Find Last-Minute Gifts, Groceries Ahead of Storms

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WLUK) — With winter storms hitting Thursday, stores in Northeast Wisconsin saw some extra traffic on Wednesday. Before downtown Appleton was filled with snow, shoppers were out all afternoon in the Fox Valley. Workers at those stores say it was even busier than usual for this time of year.
School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather

OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
Green Bay Police Seek Witnesses to East Side Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or know of the events that led up to an overnight shooting on the city’s East side. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after Midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street that has caused life-threatening injuries to a 42-year-old Green Bay man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, IL man.
Appleton Man Convicted of Stabbing Another Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A jury convicted Michael Miller Wednesday of stabbing another man in the neck. Miller, 62, will be sentenced in February after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, court records show. Miller stabbed the victim in December, 2021, at a...
Christmas Comes Early For Families In Need

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Christmas is coming early for some Green Bay area parents. The Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay starts its Christmas Distribution Toy Shop today at the old Shopko just off East Mason Street.. The Salvation Army plans to serve around 1,800 pre-registered families,...
Search Warrant Leads to Discovery of Methamphetamine in Appleton Residence

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Authorities executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of S. Chain Dr. in Appleton on Wednesday at about 11 a.m. The search warrant was performed by members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team, and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
