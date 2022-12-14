Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18
A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast.
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17
A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 16th
Jenny Geno and Patrick Curry discuss how the Saginaw Career Complex is developing new career pathways for manufacturing. #Sponsoredby Saginaw Career Complex.
WNEM
Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween
A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
thelivingstonpost.com
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
abc12.com
86-year-old dies after garage explosion and fire near Chesaning
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a garage explosion and fire that claimed the life of an 86-year-old man near Chesaning on Wednesday afternoon. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Albert Trujillo was working on a golf cart or tractor in his garage in the 16000 block of S. Fenmore Road in Chapin Township around 3:45 p.m., when a neighbor heard an explosion.
WNEM
The Saginaw Career Complex develops career pathways for manufacturing
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on.
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent Contest
A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County
CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside.
WNEM
Elementary school makes meals for those in need
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. “The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal. Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this...
WNEM
Statements made in courtroom during the sentencing of Mark Letunski
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Mark Latunski has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
