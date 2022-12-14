ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 18

A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17

A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 16th

Jenny Geno and Patrick Curry discuss how the Saginaw Career Complex is developing new career pathways for manufacturing. #Sponsoredby Saginaw Career Complex. 'I had to clean up human remains:' Man who bought Latunski's home recounts experience. Updated: 2 hours ago. The man who bought Mark Latunski's house said he had...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween

A quick peek into the Flint's Got Talent contest hosted yesterday. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

86-year-old dies after garage explosion and fire near Chesaning

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating a garage explosion and fire that claimed the life of an 86-year-old man near Chesaning on Wednesday afternoon. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says Albert Trujillo was working on a golf cart or tractor in his garage in the 16000 block of S. Fenmore Road in Chapin Township around 3:45 p.m., when a neighbor heard an explosion.
CHESANING, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Contest

A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
The Saginaw News

Garage fire claims life of man, 86, in rural Saginaw County

CHAPIN TWP, MI — An afternoon garage fire in rural Saginaw County has claimed the life of an 86-year-old man. About 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, sheriff’s deputies and several area fire departments responded to a garage fire in the 16000 block of South Fenmore Road in Chapin Township. While they were en route, Saginaw County Central Dispatch advised them a person might be inside the burning garage, Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Elementary school makes meals for those in need

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. “The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal. Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this...
FLINT, MI

