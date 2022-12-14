ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson

By Cody Bailey
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the Harley dealership industry in 2006, and also owns dealerships in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and St. Louis, Missouri.

“I actually talked to the Morand family many years ago about potentially purchasing this dealership,” says Schipper, “and at that point in time it didn’t really work out, but we’ve always stayed in touch and had a great relationship.”

Bud’s Harley-Davidson shares emotional goodbye

Schipper says Bud’s wasn’t on his radar until the Morand family expressed their desire to sell earlier this year, which proved to be an opportunity hard to turn down.

“The biggest thing for me, and it was Indiana. Indiana is home for my family,” says Schipper.

Both Schipper and new General Manager Brian Rapier say their love of the Evansville-area brought them to the River City. In the midst of a transition period, some things remain the same, as employees under Bud’s ownership were retained during the purchase.

“Some of them had different projects that they wanted to go do, and we’re certainly fine with that also,” says Rapier, but we’re definitely going to be hiring, we’re going to bring some new people in and mix them with the current people.”

According to Schipper, the decision to change the business name was difficult, but he and Rapier say they made a promise to the former owners to make them proud.

“We know, understand, and respect the fact that the Bud’s name has been in this community, and the family, for so many years,” says Schipper, “and we understand we have to earn the right to do business with anybody and everybody.”

Schipper says customers can expect expanded inventory and services under the new ownership.

KISS 106

Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name

An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
EVANSVILLE, IN
