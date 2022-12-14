ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found two men dead with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fox Family Menorah Will Be Lit For 65th Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The traditional lighting of the Fox Family Hanukkah Menorah will once again take place at UofL Health – Medical Center East to honor Hilda Fox, head nurse at Jewish Hospital for many years prior to her death, on the fourth night of Hanukkah in 1956.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. When officers got there, they found the woman had been shot and she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross, TARC and some businesses worked to provide relief after close to 40 people lost their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in the Newburg neighborhood. This was the second major apartment fires in less than 10 days. Okolona Fire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A memorial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday, one-year after an LMPD officer was hit and killed on I-64. “I was just looking at Zack’s boys and how big they have gotten in a year,” said Major Shannon Lauder, First Division of LMPD. “It’s a reminder that things keep going. It doesn’t mean you forget, but you find purpose in supporting Jamie and the boys and being like Zack.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother. Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary. In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

