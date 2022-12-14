ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 15

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. WESTERN SALT LAKES: The House has passed the Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act (S. 1466), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to require the U.S. Geological Survey to study salt lake ecosystems in the Great Basin region of the West. A supporter, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said: "This bill will inform and support coordinated federal, state, and local management and conservation efforts to benefit those ecosystems, migratory birds, and other wildlife." The vote, on Dec. 12, was 356 yeas to 56 nays.
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL News

Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers

RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands

Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates

Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
WRAL News

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

No. 7 UNC uses balanced scoring to roll past USC Upstate, 89-47

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 UNC women’s basketball team spread the scoring around Friday night in an 89-47 homecourt win over USC Upstate. Six players contributed eight points or more and three hit double figures, led by junior guard Deja Kelly’s 20. Senior guard Eva Hodgson added 16 and freshman guard Paulina Paris came off the bench for a career-best 15 as Carolina improved to 9-1 this season.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WRAL News

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
GEORGIA STATE
