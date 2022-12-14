Read full article on original website
After years of unprecedented shortages, are teachers prepared for North Carolina's ambitious education goals?
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Jackie Dickens had to take a breather. Two of...
N. Carolina voter ID still void after Supreme Court ruling
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote in North Carolina remains invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed Friday with a lower court decision that struck it down. In a 4-3 decision, the court’s Democratic justices said they saw no reason...
The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
USDA investing $1.4M in rural NC to create opportunities, rehabilitate homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1.4 million in rural communities in North Carolina. The investment is a play to "expand economic opportunities and access to housing for underserved rural people who live and work in North Carolina." The investment is part of the Biden-Harris...
Silent on Trump, NC congressional Republicans won't say whether they'll support his 2024 run
RALEIGH, N.C. — When former President Donald Trump announced last month he’d seek to reclaim the White House in 2024, he was met with minimal fanfare from North Carolina’s political leaders. And as new polling indicates that possible GOP competitors for the nomination might have more appeal,...
NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 15
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. WESTERN SALT LAKES: The House has passed the Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act (S. 1466), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to require the U.S. Geological Survey to study salt lake ecosystems in the Great Basin region of the West. A supporter, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said: "This bill will inform and support coordinated federal, state, and local management and conservation efforts to benefit those ecosystems, migratory birds, and other wildlife." The vote, on Dec. 12, was 356 yeas to 56 nays.
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands
Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
Enloe leaders identify person who made anti-Semitic remarks over school intercom system, send apology to families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders with Enloe Magnet High School and the Wake County Public School System say they have identified the person responsible for making anti-Semitic remarks over the school’s intercom system, but have not said whether that person was a student, school staffer or someone from the outside.
New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates
Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
Dance troupe a self-confidence boost for Durham community
Empower Dance is more than slick moves. Dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes gain confidence and skil at the downtown Durham studio. Empower Dance is more than slick moves. Dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes gain confidence and skil at the downtown Durham studio.
New crisis responders head up Durham's holiday parade with HEART
DURHAM, N.C. — When the 2022 Durham Holiday Parade stepped off on Saturday, the grand marshals represented a change in how the Bull City responds to crisis calls. Members of HEART (Holistic Empathetic Assistance Response Teams) got the honor. "It's such a tremendous honor, as a Durham native, to...
Thousands in person, millions online enjoy esports tournament in Raleigh
A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend. It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. Players entered the arena Sunday, but the competition is not on a field or court; Sunday's contest took place on a virtual battlefield. Landing...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved in...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state...
No. 7 UNC uses balanced scoring to roll past USC Upstate, 89-47
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 UNC women’s basketball team spread the scoring around Friday night in an 89-47 homecourt win over USC Upstate. Six players contributed eight points or more and three hit double figures, led by junior guard Deja Kelly’s 20. Senior guard Eva Hodgson added 16 and freshman guard Paulina Paris came off the bench for a career-best 15 as Carolina improved to 9-1 this season.
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
Durham Public Schools bus drivers rescue uncovered routes, get students to school Friday
Transportation staff at Durham Public Schools (DPS) worked into the night Thursday to make sure all of the students could get to school Friday. DPS announced Friday morning that it was short 14 buses. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students and disrupted bus routes for 23 schools Friday morning.
