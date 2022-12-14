ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
