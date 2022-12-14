Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
KCBD
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
Daytime care center for people with special needs celebrating grand opening in Lubbock, services completely free
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lauves Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center (PPECC) will celebrate its grand opening on Friday evening, a staff member told KLBK New on Thursday, Lauves PPECC is the first of its kind to open in the Hub City, the care center shared. “This has not been a service available to these special needs […]
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 18-26
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 18th through the 26th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
KCBD
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
KCBD
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
KCBD
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
mywolfforthnews.com
FRENSHIP STUDENTS RECEIVE SPECIAL HOLIDAY SURPRISE THROUGH SANTA COPS
The annual Santa Cops event has been a favorite tradition for local law enforcement for more than a decade as they team up with a child in Big Brothers Big Sisters, several of them from Frenship. Kicking off the event bright and early, the officers pick up the children in...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Bingham Family Vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas—Sippin’ on the South Plains shared more about Bingham Family Vineyards. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
everythinglubbock.com
Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic talks sleeping positions
LUBBOCK, Texas—Did you know your sleeping position may be keeping you awake? Or that your pillow may be the problem? Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic shared more on appropriate and inappropriate sleeping positions. He also told us the best pillows to help us snooze at night. For more information or to make an appointment, call Dr. Azab: 806-785-PAIN (7246)
KCBD
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
KCBD
South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
KCBD
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
