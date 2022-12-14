ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 18-26

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 18th through the 26th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
KCBD

Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
KCBD

Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
KCBD

Family donates grandmother’s belongings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Bingham Family Vineyards

LUBBOCK, Texas—Sippin’ on the South Plains shared more about Bingham Family Vineyards. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
everythinglubbock.com

Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic talks sleeping positions

LUBBOCK, Texas—Did you know your sleeping position may be keeping you awake? Or that your pillow may be the problem? Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic shared more on appropriate and inappropriate sleeping positions. He also told us the best pillows to help us snooze at night. For more information or to make an appointment, call Dr. Azab: 806-785-PAIN (7246)
KCBD

Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
KCBD

South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
KCBD

Frigid weather on the way right before holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
