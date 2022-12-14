ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is scheduled to stand trial on charges from a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. Marcelia Fonseca, 18, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. On Dec. 13, Fonseca appeared in Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
wwisradio.com

Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020

(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

More Charges Against Disgraced Cop

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A former Upper Peninsula sheriff’s deputy was convicted Tuesday of another sexual assault case involving a teenager. Brian Helfert entered a plea to attempted assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Three other charges were...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
wapl.com

Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cecil woman killed in crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
CECIL, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels

Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
MANITOWOC, WI

