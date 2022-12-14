Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
WBAY Green Bay
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is scheduled to stand trial on charges from a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. Marcelia Fonseca, 18, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. On Dec. 13, Fonseca appeared in Brown County...
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wwisradio.com
Life in Prison for Manitowoc Man Who Killed His Kids in 2020
(Manitowoc, WI) — It’s life in prison for a Manitowoc man who killed his kids back in 2020. A jury yesterday convicted 38-year-old Matthew Beyer for the deaths of his son and daughter. Prosecutors say he stabbed the two to death just before a court hearing that could have given his ex-wife full custody. The judge sentences Beyer to life without the possibility of parole.
94.3 Jack FM
Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Teen Involved in an Automobile Accident Last Week
A 16-year-old Manitowoc teen is free on a $2000 recognizance bond on drug charges following a two-vehicle accident last Friday morning. Court records show that Aviyn R. Walters is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping and is being charged as an adult. Police...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 51- year-old Manitowoc man facing numerous Bail Jumping charges,. Brian Bell is charged with 13 bail jumping charges in all, 12 of which are felonies. Police took Bell into custody for a third time in two weeks last Friday evening, hours after...
94.3 Jack FM
More Charges Against Disgraced Cop
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A former Upper Peninsula sheriff’s deputy was convicted Tuesday of another sexual assault case involving a teenager. Brian Helfert entered a plea to attempted assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Three other charges were...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
wapl.com
Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested for the 3rd Time in Two Weeks on Bail Jumping Charges
A Manitowoc man was arrested for the third time in two weeks on bail-jumping charges over the weekend. Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday on a report that 51-year-old Brian Bell was “highly intoxicated”, and was driving to a liquor store.
WBAY Green Bay
Cecil woman killed in crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
