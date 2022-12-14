ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023

Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023

The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Oshkosh Corp: "I think it's a slow grower. Could be real interesting, though." International Business Machines Corp: "I think you can actually pick...
Action News Jax

Wall Street loses ground, marking 2nd straight weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday, as worries mounted that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to crush inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%...
TechCrunch

Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm

The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
NBC San Diego

No Signs of Crypto Spilling Over Into Traditional Assets – Yet, Analyst Says

There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional assets, according to an investment analyst from AJ Bell. Following the multi-billion-dollar collapse of exchange platform FTX, questions have been raised about whether cryptocurrency could impact other assets. There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Recession Fears Grow

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing U.S. retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed's rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession. The Nikkei 225 in...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
TechCrunch

Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
NBC San Diego

Adobe Stock Climbs on a More Profitable Quarter Than Predicted

Adobe maintained its forecast for the new fiscal year. The company's earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter was strong, while revenue was exactly where analysts had predicted. The software company announced a plan to buy hot startup Figma in the quarter. Adobe shares rose 6% in extended trading on Thursday...

